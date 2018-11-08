"Traveling with Gaudi" Exhibition to Be Unveiled in Chengdu Creativity & Design Week with a Gaudi Themed Hotel Planned in Chengdu, China

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5(th) Chengdu Creativity & Design Week will be held at the Chengdu Century City New International C&E Center, China from Nov. 9-12, 2018. Over 1,000 creative design companies from 30 countries and regions, including Germany, UK, Italy, Denmark, Israel, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, will participate at the event, showcasing over 23,000 works representing designers' wonderful ideas.



European creative design companies will be a highlight at the event. An exhibition of Antoni Gaudi, the world renowned Spanish architect, will share his insights of natural architecture and provide references and inspirations for the construction development of Chengdu, a world famous cultural city.



With the theme of "Traveling with Gaudi", the exhibition will include five sections: "About Gaudi", "Gaudi's Inspiration", "Traveling with Gaudi", "Enlighten by Gaudi", and "Gaudi's Influence on Modern Architecture", and consist of over 100 pieces of Gaudi's early prints, models, photographs, sculptures, a digital museum of the Cathedral of the Holy Family and other works. Furthermore, a VR exhibition of Gaudi's architectural images will create an interaction between the audience and Gaudi's architectures across time and space.



As part of this event, a member of Gaudi's family, sculptor and jewelry designer JOAN SERRAMIA, the curator of Parish Museum of Barcelona, museum scientist and historian PERE JORDI FIGUEROLA, Gaudi's chief architect, XAVIER NIETO and others will visit the hosting city with the aim of building a Gaudi themed hotel in Chengdu, one of China's most famous tourist cities.



Since the first cooperation with this event in 2016, the iF Design Award has brought the latest international award-winning works every year, showing the latest international design trends. This year, about 150 works (including 3 Gold Award works in 2018) from 13 countries will be showcased for the first time in China. The audiences may even have the opportunity to bring them home and make life better with design.



