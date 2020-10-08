Corero Network Security Announces Significant Enhancements to the SmartWall® Threat Defense System

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defense solutions, announces that it has released a major update to the award winning SmartWall(®) Threat Defense System (TDS).



Corero's SmartWall Threat Defense System already delivers line-rate performance for the fastest, always-on, real-time DDoS protection but these new enhancements propel the solution to industry leading levels of accuracy and effectiveness for automatic DDoS detection and mitigation. "We are extremely pleased to announce some fantastic DDoS defense innovations, along with a host of other advances that make our solution, more flexible, more resilient and easier to deploy", said Ashley Stephenson, CTO of Corero.



These latest enhancements include the following:





-- Innovative automatic protection against the latest Botnet flood and

Spectrum attacks

-- Extensibility to dynamically enhance visibility and protection in a

production system

-- Enabling and accelerating customer migration to DDoS protected 100G

Internet connectivity with industry leading price-performance for

Terabit mitigation in just 5RU

-- Integrated link protection for devices that are deployed always-on,

inline, with incoming traffic

-- In-service software updates for increased network uptime and resilience

"This release is major achievement by our Engineering team and will continue to position Corero at the leading edge of the real-time DDoS protection market, helping our customers to maintain the highest levels of business continuity in the face of increasing cyber-attacks" commented Ashley Stephenson, CTO of Corero.



About Corero Network Security



Corero Network Security is a leader in real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions. Service providers, hosting providers and digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning technology to eliminate the DDoS threat to their environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with complete network visibility, analytics and reporting. This industry-leading technology provides cost effective, scalable protection capabilities against DDoS attacks in the most complex environments while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available.



For more information, visit www.corero.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2943652-1&h=1857232648&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.corero.com%2F&a=www.corero.com], and follow us on LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2943652-1&h=3703072881&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F80375&a=LinkedIn] and Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2943652-1&h=1638910295&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FCorero&a=Twitter].



