Contentstack Announces $31.5 Million in Series A Funding to Deliver Personalized, Omnichannel Digital Experiences

Led by Insight Partners, the funding will be used to extend Contentstack's position from core content infrastructure to a digital experience platform, accelerating digital transformation for companies of all sizes



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=1731474723&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3D2019_09_24_contentstack_headless_cms_series_a_funding_investment&a=Contentstack], the headless CMS pioneer and enterprise Digital Experience Platform, today announced $31.5 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=2993457580&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insightpartners.com%2F&a=Insight+Partners] with participation from existing backers Illuminate Ventures [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=2379428415&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.illuminate.com%2F&a=Illuminate+Ventures] and GingerBread Capital [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=254452358&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgingerbreadcap.com%2F&a=GingerBread+Capital]. Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight, will join Contentstack's Board of Managers. The capital will be used to scale sales and marketing to reach more industries and geographies, as well as to build out the partner ecosystem and the larger community around Contentstack.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821320/Contentstack_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821320/Contentstack_Logo.jpg]



The funding comes during an incredible year for Contentstack, with sales for the first half of 2019 growing more than 4X compared to the same period in 2018. With its explosive growth, Contentstack's award-winning headless CMS now enables global brands to satisfy billions of requests for digital content and digital experiences across a wide range of industries, including retail, entertainment, finance, manufacturing, travel and technology.



"We were immediately impressed by Contentstack - the platform has received many industry accolades and remains beloved by well-known brands looking to create a more personalized customer experience," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Given the success of the product and the company's seasoned and proven leadership team, we believe that Contentstack is poised to take advantage of the explosive growth that the DXP industry is experiencing. We look forward to working closely with the team to continue to scale the company and to further the rapid adoption of its platform globally."



Contentstack is the pioneering API-first enterprise SaaS platform at the intersection of content management and digital experiences. The first headless CMS to enable business [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=1249658034&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2Fbusiness-cms%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3D2019_09_24_contentstack_headless_cms_series_a_funding_investment&a=business] and IT [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=4284636392&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2Fdevelopers-cms%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3D2019_09_24_contentstack_headless_cms_series_a_funding_investment&a=IT] to easily collaborate, Contentstack removes silos between business units. Built for scalability, reliability, and security, Contentstack has been proven many times over to be enterprise-grade and robust. It has the most powerful, most advanced integrations framework on the market.



"At the core of every successful customer journey is content," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Audiences now engage with brands via a multitude of channels and expect personalized experiences. In order to satisfy this demand, businesses need a modern platform that can integrate seamlessly across the entire martech stack and foster better collaboration between business and IT teams. Contentstack was among the first to recognize and act on this shift and its platform now enables businesses to receive significant returns on their investments into digital content and experiences."



Contentstack is the third venture by serial entrepreneurs Neha Sampat, Nishant Patel and Matthew Baier, the same team that previously built the award-winning Built.io platform and brand, which was acquired by digital transformation powerhouse Software AG in 2018. With the new funding, Contentstack will be able to attract top talent and build out its team as it expands operations globally.



"By addressing growing market demand for modern content infrastructure, Contentstack has quickly slid into the leadership position for digital content experiences, with 2019 as the company's most successful year yet," said Neha Sampat, founder, and CEO at Contentstack. "With this support from Insight, we will deliver the most powerful omnichannel digital experiences to global brands who want to inspire and delight their customers."



Follow Contentstack Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=2838221857&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2Fblog%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3D2019_09_24_contentstack_series_a_funding_investment&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2Fblog] LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=4189216054&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fcontentstack&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fcontentstack] Twitter: https://twitter.com/Contentstack [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=1358213834&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FContentstack&a=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FContentstack]



About Contentstack Contentstack [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=1731474723&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3D2019_09_24_contentstack_headless_cms_series_a_funding_investment&a=Contentstack](TM) combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. Learn more at www.contentstack.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=1010136311&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contentstack.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dprnewswire%26utm_medium%3Dreferral%26utm_campaign%3D2019_09_24_contentstack_headless_cms_series_a_funding_investment&a=www.contentstack.com].



About Insight Partners Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=2852274505&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.insightpartners.com%2F&a=www.insightpartners.com] or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.



Media Contact: Cathy Summers Summers PR cathy@summers-pr.com [mailto:cathy@summers-pr.com] 415-483-0840



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821320/Contentstack_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600810-1&h=2817782688&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F821320%2FContentstack_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F821320%2FContentstack_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.contentstack.com/



