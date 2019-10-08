G2 Reveals Highest Rated Software Companies in Asia Pacific

G2 highlights best software companies across Asia Pacific as it expands regional investment with new Singapore office



SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=2421730144&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2F&a=G2.com] (formerly G2 Crowd), the world's largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services that helps businesses make smarter buying decisions, today launched its first Best Software Companies in Asia Pacific (APAC) ranking. The ranking, which marks G2's new office in Singapore, takes into account more than 39,000 software reviews from G2 users in APAC, examining nearly 400 software companies serving Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.



Chris Perrine, vice president of APAC at G2 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=1148548485&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fin%2Fchrisperrine%2F%3ForiginalSubdomain%3Dsg&a=Chris+Perrine%2C+vice+president+of+APAC+at+G2] leads G2's expansion efforts across the APAC region with the goal of growing the territory. The new office in the heart of Singapore's central business district opens in November.



The top ten software companies in APAC, according to G2 validated user reviews, are:



1. MongoDB [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3603604590&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fvendors%2Fmongodb&a=MongoDB] - MongoDB's the next-generation database [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3158238746&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fdatabase-software&a=database] helping businesses transform their industries with data. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 92.0



2. ActiveCampaign [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=4251127309&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fproducts%2Factivecampaign%2Freviews&a=ActiveCampaign] - ActiveCampaign's a marketing automation software [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=16101156&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fmarketing-automation&a=marketing+automation+software] helping businesses connect and engage with customers. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 91.3



3. Slack [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=2715111640&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fproducts%2Fslack%2Freviews&a=Slack] - Slack's a layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, data, and applications. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 90.0



4. Asana [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=960079250&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fproducts%2Fasana%2Freviews&a=Asana] - Asana's a project management software [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=1582235985&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fproject-management&a=project+management+software] that helps teams organize and manage all of their work. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 90.0



5. Shopify [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=1319262418&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fvendors%2Fshopify&a=Shopify] - Shopify's the leading omni-channel e-commerce platform [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=1018569535&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fe-commerce-platforms&a=e-commerce+platform]. Business owners can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 88.7



6. Zoom [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=412003122&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fvendors%2Fzoom-video-communications&a=Zoom] - Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 88.3



7. MuleSoft [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=818085908&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fvendors%2Fmulesoft&a=MuleSoft] - MuleSoft provides the most widely used integration platform for connecting SaaS and enterprise applications. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 87.9



8. UiPath [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=167187165&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fproducts%2Fuipath-rpa-robotic-process-automation%2Freviews&a=UiPath] - UiPath delivers the most advanced Enterprise RPA Platform [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3951292910&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Frobotic-process-automation-rpa&a=RPA+Platform]. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 87.7



9. Symantec [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=1055010991&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fvendors%2Fsymantec&a=Symantec] - Symantec is the world's leading cloud cyber security [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=2494169648&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fcloud-security&a=cloud+cyber+security] company and helps organizations, governments, and people secure their most important data. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 87.4



10. Freshworks [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3707819870&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fvendors%2Ffreshworks&a=Freshworks] - Freshworks provides organizations with SaaS customer engagement solutions from CRM software [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3747609106&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fcrm&a=CRM+software] to live chat [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=2227741815&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Flive-chat&a=live+chat] that make it easy for support, sales, and marketing professionals to communicate with customers and collaborate with teammates. APAC G2 Satisfaction Score: 87.2



All scores for G2's Best Software Companies in Asia Pacific ranking are calculated using G2's proprietary algorithms for customer satisfaction and market presence, explained in more detail here. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=632284066&u=https%3A%2F%2Fresearch.g2.com%2Fg2-scoring-methodologies&a=in+more+detail+here.]



With 900,000+ user reviews globally, 90,000+ products and 1,700+ tech and service categories, G2 is the world's largest B2B technology marketplace. Now with its new office in Singapore, G2's becoming a global authority across business software.



"Global expansion's a top priority for G2," said Chris Perrine, vice president of Asia-Pacific at G2 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=68480134&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fin%2Fchrisperrine%2F%3ForiginalSubdomain%3Dsg&a=Chris+Perrine%2C+vice+president+of+Asia-Pacific+at+G2].



"With the opening of our new Singapore office in November, and release of the Best Software in Asia Pacific rankings, we're increasing our investment in the region and our ability to help businesses discover, review, and manage the right software.



"G2's investment in the Asia Pacific region is a critical step towards reaching our goal of helping companies make better software purchasing decisions and bringing transparency to the software industry on a global scale."



See G2's complete [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=2223403290&u=https%3A%2F%2Fresearch.g2.com%2Fblog%2Ftop-25-global-vendors-in-asia-pacific&a=See+G2%27s+complete+]Best Software Companies in Asia Pacific [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=4038377148&u=https%3A%2F%2Fresearch.g2.com%2Fblog%2Ftop-25-global-vendors-in-asia-pacific&a=Best+Software+Companies+in+Asia+Pacific] list [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=689868720&u=https%3A%2F%2Fresearch.g2.com%2Fblog%2Ftop-25-global-vendors-in-asia-pacific&a=list].



Learn more about G2's Singapore office [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3019895033&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.g2.com%2Fg2-launches-in-asia-pacific&a=G2%27s+Singapore+office].



About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)



Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=2387430774&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcts.businesswire.com%2Fct%2FCT%3Fid%3Dsmartlink%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.g2.com%252F%26esheet%3D51997538%26newsitemid%3D20190610005826%26lan%3Den-US%26anchor%3DG2.com%26index%3D16%26md5%3Df7f59a558186efadde0955a7be4d3fab&a=G2.com]'s revolutionizing how businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million monthly users rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom. Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was in October 2018, followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=3382382456&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcts.businesswire.com%2Fct%2FCT%3Fid%3Dsmartlink%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.businesswire.com%252Fnews%252Fhome%252F20181212005227%252Fen%252FG2-Crowd-Acquisition-100M-Funding%26esheet%3D51997538%26newsitemid%3D20190610005826%26lan%3Den-US%26anchor%3DSiftery%26index%3D17%26md5%3Dbf753125ceed3b2bf4f193080e4b4495&a=Siftery] and Advocately [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603147-1&h=1844989925&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businesswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhome%2F20181212005227%2Fen%2FG2-Crowd-Acquisition-100M-Funding&a=Advocately].



