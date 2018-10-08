Packaging Industry Leaders Join to Create New Sustainability-Focused Company, Mauser Packaging Solutions

OAK BROOK, Illinois, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BWAY, MAUSER Group, National Container Group (NCG) and Industrial Container Services (ICS) are pleased to announce the formation of one company--Mauser Packaging Solutions - that combines four packaging industry leaders into a single company.



The newly formed Mauser Packaging Solutions integrates the rich history and innovation of BWAY and MAUSER Group with the global recollection and reconditioning capabilities of NCG and ICS--making the company the first of its kind to reliably and sustainably deliver products and services across the entire packaging lifecycle for customers around the globe.



The company's new tagline--"Redefining Sustainability"--reflects Mauser Packaging Solutions' dedication to better serving customers of all four legacy companies with capabilities that span every phase of the packaging process. It also represents the organization's fresh vision for the future.



From new packaging made from recycled content, to reconditioning, reuse and recycling, Mauser Packaging Solutions brings true sustainability at scale to companies all over the world.



"When developing our growth strategy we recognized that customers were looking for a global partner to deliver sustainable packaging solutions and close the loop from purchase to reuse," says Mauser Packaging Solutions CEO Ken Roessler. "For the first time, businesses have a single partner who can deliver an industry-leading portfolio of products and services, of the highest quality and widest range, around the world. And our team members are the best in the industry--passionate, innovative and committed to solving complex customer challenges and building lifelong relationships based on service. We are truly excited and focused on the future."



Mauser Packaging Solutions' global headquarters is located in Oak Brook, Illinois and employs more than 11,000 team members worldwide. It has consolidated revenue of $4 billion U.S. Mauser Packaging Solutions is a Stone Canyon Industries LLC (www.stonecanyonllc.com [http://www.stonecanyonllc.com/]) company. Stone Canyon Industries is a global industrial holding company based in Los Angeles, California.



Mauser Packaging Solutions can be found online at the company's new website, mauserpackaging.com [http://mauserpackaging.com/].



