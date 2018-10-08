Antofagasta's Ivan Arriagada Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board of Directors of the International Copper Association (ICA) elected Ivan Arriagada, Group CEO, Antofagasta PLC, as its Chairman of the Board. He will serve in this capacity for two years.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755219/International_Copper_Association___Ivan_Arriagada.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755219/International_Copper_Association___Ivan_Arriagada.jpg]



Arriagada replaces Hennie Faul, CEO of Copper Business, Anglo American PLC, who served as ICA Chairman for the last two years.



"Antofagasta has been a member of ICA since 2001, and I am honored to begin my tenure as ICA's Chairman," said Arriagada. "ICA is the only organization focused on protecting copper markets in the long term. I am looking forward to working with my fellow Directors and the ICA management team to ensure the organization continues to support the world's copper industry and deliver value to its members. Copper plays a very important role in all facets of the clean-energy transition, including renewable energy sources and electric vehicles. As the world moves toward a greener economy, the copper industry will continue responding to meet future technological needs."



"On behalf of the members and staff of ICA, I am grateful to Ivan Arriagada for this commitment," said Tony Lea, ICA's President. "ICA continues to evolve as an organization, and I am confident that Ivan's leadership and guidance will serve ICA well. At the same time, I offer thanks to Hennie Faul for his dedication as ICA's Chairman these last two years."



About the International Copper Association



The International Copper Association's members represent a majority of global copper production and also include some of the world's largest manufacturers of copper semi-end-use products. ICA brings together the global copper industry to develop and defend markets for copper and to make a positive contribution to society's sustainable-development goals. ICA's status as a not-for-profit trade association provides its members with a credible, independent advocate to address challenges faced by the collective industry. ICA is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and it and its Copper Alliance partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information please visit copperalliance.org.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755242/International_Copper_Association_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755242/International_Copper_Association_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755219/International_Copper_Association___Ivan_Arriagada.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755219/International_Copper_Association___Ivan_Arriagada.jpg] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755242/International_Copper_Association_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755242/International_Copper_Association_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Steve Kukoda, +1 732 735 9334, steven.kukoda@copperalliance.org



Web site: http://copperalliance.org/



