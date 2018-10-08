Global Standards Leader ASTM International to Hold Board Meeting and Events in Amsterdam

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASTM International, one of the world's leading standards developers, announced that it will hold its board meeting and related events in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 15-17.



"ASTM International has thousands of members and partners throughout Europe, including many in the Netherlands," said Dale F. Bohn, the organization's board chairman and product quality manager for Flint Hills Resources based in St. Paul, Minnesota (USA). "We look forward to deepening ASTM International's relationships with Dutch industry experts and leaders who both use and contribute to ASTM standards to support quality, performance, innovation, safety, and trade."



The Netherlands Standardization Institute (NEN) is supporting activities such as a lunch featuring NEN Managing Director Rik van Terwisga, a seminar on circular construction [https://www.nen.nl/News/News/ASTM-International-and-NEN-organize-seminar-on-sustainable-and-circular-building.htm], and more. In addition, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, board members will hold events and meetings with a range of industry and government stakeholders, including:





-- Additive Industries

-- Bugaboo International

-- Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate

-- Dutch National Metrology Institute

-- Efectis

-- First Dutch Innovation (FDI)

-- IHE Delft Institute for Water Education

-- INVISTA

-- IP2 Entertainment

-- Kiwa N.V.

-- Leiden Bio Science Park

-- Mattel (and other experts from the Dutch toy standardization group)

-- Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

-- NVC Netherlands Packaging Centre

-- Rotterdam School of Management (Erasmus University)

-- Saybolt Nederland B.V.

-- Shell Global Solutions International B.V.

-- Showa International

-- Veiligheid Voorop (Safety First)

-- Zodiac Aerospace

Since 2000, ASTM International's twice-yearly board meetings have been held in Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.



