Clean Seas Seafood Limited launches world first SensoryFresh range across key European markets

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish, Clean Seas Seafood Limited has launched its new SensoryFresh range across key European markets, which combines a variety of rapid freeze technology and logistics protocols to deliver its Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish in new premium frozen formats.



Managing Director & CEO of Clean Seas Seafood Limited David Head says the SensoryFresh range is a world first for Yellowtail Kingfish. The range provides a solution for chefs wanting the ultimate white fish for raw consumption; ocean reared in the pristine waters of Australia's Spencer Gulf, but without the cost of airfreight associated with our fresh fish.



"The range includes Japanese fillets and a new smaller sushi loin product for those chefs who prefer to work without bones. The loins are easy to use and have no waste which helps restaurants manage their costs and margins," he says.



"It means restaurants that don't have daily access to fresh fish can still obtain our premium quality Yellowtail Kingfish any day of the week. It's perfect for a variety of sushi offerings and is well suited to big restaurant chains or groups."



When a chef works with a defrosted SensoryFresh product, the visual presentation of the fish is outstanding. Both the flesh and blood meat show bright natural colours, plus the flavour and texture of ocean fresh fish has been captured.



Head describes Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish, fresh from the icy waters of Southern Australia's Spencer Gulf, as arguably, the best raw fish in the world.



"We won't say absolutely it's the best raw fish in the world, but after talking to chefs around the world, we don't believe there is a fish that matches Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish. Unsurpassed raw, outstanding cooked," he says.



SensoryFresh uses Liquid Nitrogen Rapid Freezing technology in an effort to capture the texture, colour, aroma and taste of 'freshly harvested' fish. It delivers sensory attributes that have made Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish the choice of Sushi masters and leading chefs around the world.



"Freezing high value, premium quality seafood is all about speed," says Head.



"The ice formation stage must be achieved as fast as possible for optimum texture and Clean Seas Rapid Freezing does this in around 22 minutes, 10 times faster than conventional freezing. To capture the colour, aroma and flavour -35C must be reached quickly. Conventional freezing won't do this."



"Our Rapid Freezing achieves surface temperatures of -95C and core temperatures of -50C to -70C. We call it SensoryFresh -- the closest thing to ocean fresh."



Over the past 18 years, Clean Seas has established a reputation for its consistent supply of high-quality fresh product twice weekly, fifty-two weeks a year by air to the leading cities of the world.



The SensoryFresh products are now available in all European markets, using low carbon footprint sea freight, at -40 degrees Celsius, supply chain.



About Clean Seas Seafood Limited



Clean Seas Seafood Limited was formed in 2000 and was publicly listed in 2005. The company is the global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish and is renowned worldwide for its exceptionally high-quality fish, which is listed on menus of leading restaurants around the world.



