Inaugural Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference to Take Place Alongside Gastech 2021

De La Rey Venter, Executive Vice President, Integrated Gas Ventures of Shell highlights importance of hydrogen for climate aspirations as mission critical



Gastech Hydrogen is set to deliver the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the hydrogen value chain



LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen's potential to play a key role in a clean, secure and affordable energy future will be the focus of the first Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference co-located with Gastech 2021, due to take place in Singapore, in September 2021.



A new addition to Gastech, the world's largest integrated conference and exhibition event supporting the whole gas, LNG and energy value chain, the Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference (GH2) will provide the global gas industry unprecedented opportunities to gain key insights from, and share knowledge with, the policy makers, technologists, scientists and companies at the forefront of the hydrogen industry.



The inaugural event's conference will address the latest shifts and trends impacting the hydrogen value chain, including scaling up technologies and bringing down production costs, as well as the new regulatory frameworks and infrastructure development necessary to allow hydrogen to become more widely used in transport, buildings and power generation.



Meanwhile, the event's dedicated exhibition will showcase concrete business models that are marketable and profitable, as well as next generation hydrogen technology, R & D advances and the latest products, services and solutions.



The requirement for Hydrogen as an integral part of the low carbon economy of the future was discussed this morning in a Global Business Leader panel session at the Gastech Virtual Summit, with those speaking highlighting the requirement for Hydrogen as part of the energy mix in the near future. De La Rey Venter, Executive Vice President, Integrated Gas Ventures of Shell, said: "How important is hydrogen really in the context of our climate aspirations? Bluntly put, it is mission critical."



Keisuke Sadamori, Director, Energy Markets and Security of International Energy Agency, said: "There's a lot of opportunity now for hydrogen probably more than ever before, so we must start now. What we do between now and 2030 is critical, the challenge is to turn the momentum into investment decisions." Hydrogen has an important role to play in decarbonising the energy industry, Gastech Hydrogen will enable those driving the development of Hydrogen and those investing to convene.



Nick Ornstien, Vice President of dmg events, which organises Gastech, said: "With the addition of the Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference, Gastech continues to respond to the changing needs of the gas industry as it addresses the key challenges and opportunities created by the energy transition.



"The Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference will catalyse a wide range of conversations, connections and collaborations around the many exciting market opportunities being created by the growing interest in hydrogen, from governments that both import and export energy, as well as the renewables industry, power utilities, oil and gas companies, big industry, major technology firms and large cities."



For almost 50 years, Gastech has been at the heart of the Gas, LNG and Energy conversation. It is a global platform with the power to convene industry leaders annually in their mission to provide low carbon, affordable energy for all.



Taking place in Singapore, from 13 - 16 September 2021, Gastech 2021, which will be attended by more than 35,000 attendees, including senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders, and 700 exhibiting companies, will set the agenda for the global Gas, LNG and Energy industry for decades to come.



