1MORE Unveils QuietMax Technology Suite for ANC Series & Receives First THX Certification for True Wireless Headphones

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, unveiled today their QuietMax active noise cancelling technology suite, which is supported on the world's first THX® Certified true wireless headphones, the True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=2351976492&u=https%3A%2F%2Fusa.1more.com%2Fproducts%2Ftrue-wireless-anc-in-ear-headphones-ehd9001ta&a=True+Wireless+ANC+In-Ear+Headphones] ($199.99). As the first ever true wireless headphones to earn THX Certification [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=737146257&u=http%3A%2F%2Fthx.com%2Fcertification&a=THX+Certification] and now also feature 1MORE's QuietMax technology, the 1MORE True Wireless ANC headphones deliver next level audio and ANC performance. Released earlier this year, the Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless Headphones [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=3813875411&u=https%3A%2F%2Fusa.1more.com%2Fproducts%2Fdual-driver-anc-pro-wireless-in-ear-headphones-ehd9001ba&a=Dual+Driver+ANC+Pro+Wireless+Headphones] ($149.99), feature QuietMax technology for superior active noise cancelling alongside the signature 1MORE multiple driver design for the ultimate sound experience. With QuietMax technology the two marquee products are set to blaze a new way forward in HIFI ANC products. Both products are available globally on Amazon, while THX Certified ANC TWS headphones are currently only available on the USA 1MORE website [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=4137927611&u=https%3A%2F%2Fusa.1more.com%2F&a=1MORE+website], and will be more widely available globally in Q4.



1MORE's QuietMax active noise cancellation technology is forever changing the way headphones deliver ANC by combining hybrid ANC technology, dual driver sound, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC + wind noise reduction in one suite, and employing these technologies in chorus to immerse listeners into a captivating HIFI audio environment. QuietMax technology solves the problems of current ANC solutions which otherwise cause havoc on sound quality, through technological innovation and proprietary sound tuning. QuietMax branded 1MORE products represent the best HIFI ANC has to offer and the only two-way HIFI ANC solution on the market. To learn more about 1MORE's QuietMax technology, visit the website here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=297981414&u=https%3A%2F%2Fusa.1more.com%2Fblogs%2Freviews%2Fwhat-is-1more-s-quietmax-technology&a=website+here].



Since launching the True Wireless ANC earbuds in January, 1MORE has worked closely with THX, making sound profile modifications to further enhance the audio output performance and quality to become the World's First THX Certified True Wireless in-ear headphones. THX Certified sound is available on units manufactured from June 2020 forward and with firmware version 3.62 or higher. To check whether your unit is THX certified visit the 1MORE website [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=3427462526&u=https%3A%2F%2Fusa.1more.com%2Fblogs%2Freviews%2Fhow-to-tell-if-your-1more-true-wireless-anc-headphones-are-thx-certified&a=website].



The continued partnership between 1MORE and THX highlights a mutual dedication to delivering the highest audio standards to consumers. With the seal of THX Certification, 1MORE listeners can be sure they're gaining premium sound quality and a refined listening experience. By achieving and meeting the rigorous THX Certification process that gives special attention to frequency response and its consistency, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation, listeners will enjoy balanced, quality audio and hear entertainment soundtracks and music the way the artist intended.



"By collaborating with 1MORE and their engineers, we have seen firsthand their dedication and diligence to ensure their consumers get the best possible audio experience," said Peter Vasay, general manager and vice president at THX in charge of the THX Certification program. "These True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones have undergone our rigorous testing process and are now THX Certified, giving proof of their quality audio performance."



"1MORE takes pride in delivering the very best audio products which can be seen through our awards, and the lengths we go through for industry leading validations such as THX Certification, and the addition of QuietMax," says Frank Lin, chief executive officer, 1MORE.



In addition to now having QuietMax technology onboard the 1MORE True wireless ANC and Dual Driver ANC Pro have amassed seven industry and media awards just this year, further validating their supremacy in their respective classes. The Dual Driver ANC Pro was the recipient of a 2020 CES Innovation Honoree award and 2020 iF Design Award. While the True Wireless ANC headphone was the recipient of a 2020 VGP Award, 2020 CES Innovation Award, 2020 iF Design Award, as well as a 2020 Best Headphone award from the European Hardware Association.



ABOUT 1MORE



1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.



ABOUT THX



Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. For more information visit THX.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=2454926577&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2500002-1%26h%3D2723059899%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thx.com%252F%26a%3DTHX.com&a=THX.com], find us on Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=1698847095&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2500002-1%26h%3D2007543548%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.facebook.com%252Fthxltd%252F%26a%3DFacebook&a=Facebook], Instagram [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=1473965131&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2500002-1%26h%3D2955291627%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.instagram.com%252Fthxltd%252F%26a%3DInstagram&a=Instagram], and follow us on Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2906954-1&h=2931198939&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2500002-1%26h%3D2659846467%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Ftwitter.com%252FTHX%26a%3DTwitter&a=Twitter].



THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.



