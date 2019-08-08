WSC Sports Raises $23 Million in Series C Funding

Backed by new and existing investors, new funding to accelerate growth of AI-driven video platform



TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WSC Sports [https://wsc-sports.com/], the leader in AI-powered sports video content, announced today it has raised $23 million in Series C funding, bringing the company's total funding to $39 million. The new capital will be used to further expand WSC's growth across new sports, products and geographic regions.



This funding round was led by Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech Ventures ("O.G. Tech") - the international tech investment arm of Ofer Global, along with NTT DOCOMO Ventures, HBSE Ventures - the venture arm of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Maor Investments, ISF and Go4it Capital. Roy Oron, Managing Director at O.G. Tech, will be joining the company's board of directors. This follows the June announcement that David Stern, Commissioner Emeritus of the NBA and John Kosner, former Vice President of Digital Media at ESPN, have joined WSC Sports as advisors.



WSC Sports' award-winning AI technology generates personalized and automatic sports video content in near real-time. WSC has innovated the way sports and media owners create and distribute short-form video highlights at scale and works with tier-1 clients including NBA, Bundesliga, PGA Tour, US Open, Bleacher Report, Discovery, MLS, FIBA, Cricket Australia, WarnerMedia and many more. In 2018, WSC Sports analyzed more than 17,000 sporting events and produced more than 850,000 videos for its customers.



"I am thrilled that such strategic investors have joined WSC Sports and am incredibly appreciative that our existing investors believe in the company and continue to support us. I am proud of what we have built so far with our amazing team and unique culture, and confident this new round of funding will help us to continue to grow and impact the way sports media rights owners provide the best experience to their fans" said Daniel Shichman, CEO and Co-Founder, WSC Sports.



Eyal Ofer, Chairman of Ofer Global, said: "We are proud to be a part of WSC Sports' journey as it leads the way in revolutionizing the way in which people consume sports around the world. O.G. Tech's lead role is consistent with our strategic ambition of focusing on unique growth opportunities led by exceptional founders. We are delighted that this funding will help the company with its global expansion across new sports, products and countries."



Existing investors also joined the funding round, including Intel Capital, Detroit Venture Partners (Dan Gilbert's venture capital firm), Elysian Park Ventures, WISE Ventures (Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings), 2BAngels and iAngels. The funding comes after a year of explosive growth for WSC Sports - doubling its customer base and revenue year over year for the last 3 years, growing to more than 100 employees worldwide and expanding its global footprint with offices in New York and Sydney.



About WSC Sports



WSC Sports' platform generates personalized sports videos for every platform and every sports fan - automatically and in real-time.



Currently being used by leading media rights owners such as WarnerMedia, NBA, MLS, US Open, PGA Tour, Bundesliga and others, WSC Sports' platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities to analyze live sports broadcasts, identify each and every event that occurs in the game, create customized short-form video content, and publish to any digital destination.



This enables partners to instantly generate and distribute professionally edited personalized clips and videos on a large scale to engage audiences and maximize video monetization opportunities.



