Columbia Business School host het grote debat "Overheidsschuld en tekort: mythe of realiteit?"

NEW YORK, 8 juli 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Op 14 juli 2020 zal de Columbia Business School het grote debat "Overheidsschuld en tekort: mythe of realiteit?" hosten.



Aan het live webprogramma wordt deelgenomen door Jared Bernstein, voormalig hoofdeconoom en economisch adviseur van vicepresident Joseph Biden in de regering van Obama en momenteel Senior Fellow bij het Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, en Paul B. Kazarian, die in 1981 afstudeerde en algemeen directeur is van Japonica Partners en het Kazarian Center for Public Financial Management.



Het debat zal worden gemodereerd door Shivaram Rajgopal, Roy Bernard Kester en T.W. Byrnes, docent Boekhouding en Audit aan de Columbia Business School.



Het toenemende belang van dit grote debat komt voor een deel voort uit het feit dat de federale, staats- en lokale overheden van de Verenigde Staten en de meeste, zo niet alle, geavanceerde en opkomende landen hun tekorten verhogen om hun economieën te ondersteunen tijdens de wereldwijde pandemie. De ene kant betoogt dat we nooit uit dit fiscale zwarte gat zullen kunnen opklimmen. De andere kant stelt dat we meer stimulansen nodig hebben, niet minder.



Dit aanbevolen webinar maakt deel uit van de serie "Leading through Crisis" van de Columbia Business School en wordt gepresenteerd in samenwerking met het Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public Policy. Het programma wordt live gestreamd op 14 juli 2020, van 12:30 tot 13:45, uur van NYC.



