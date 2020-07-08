Enozo Technologies, Inc. Expands Product Line with the New, Larger-Scale EnozoWASH

Enozo Partners with Agrify to Revolutionize the Agricultural Industry to Stop the Growth of Unwanted Pathogens and Fungi on Surfaces and Organic Plants



BOSTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enozo Technologies, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2851703-1&h=1547633766&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenozo.com%2F&a=Enozo+Technologies%2C+Inc.], the world leader in portable, on-demand ozone cleaning and sanitizing products is proud to announce a new member of the Enozo line. The EnozoWASH is an industrial spray washer developed by MIT masterminds that utilizes the patented Active Diamond Electrolytic Process Technology(TM) (ADEPT) to create an easy-to-use, low-concentration ozone sanitizer from water, in water. The EnozoWASH is a direct result of Enozo's core mission - combining the power of nature with science and technology to support a greener planet, more sustainable industries and healthier populations. The EnozoWASH attaches to a standard hose or backpack sprayer. It is rated for 7,500 total gallons of ozonated water. The new EnozoWASH is available for $1,899 USD.



The launch of the new EnozoWASH includes a partnership in the agricultural segment with Agrify Corporation [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2851703-1&h=1132074550&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.agrify.com%2F&a=Agrify+Corporation], a rapidly-expanding developer of premium indoor grow solutions for the cannabis and hemp market. "The new EnozoWASH directly supports our mission to assist horticulturalists in producing the highest quality crop possible, while also protecting their crops from chemicals, molds and the crop-killing Fusarium bacteria," said Raymond Nobu Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. "We're glad to partner with Enozo for the exclusive rights to the agricultural market."



"The EnozoWASH allows us to provide a revolutionary, portable and sustainable sanitizer for large volume areas to help protect organic plants as well as healthcare facilities, grocery stores, schools, nursing homes and much more," says Wayne Lieberman, Chief Executive Officer of Enozo Technologies, Inc.



How it Works The EnozoWASH is a new, portable aqueous ozone generator that adapts to fit garden hoses, backpack sprayers and other water sources. Much like the EnozoPRO and EnozoHOME spray bottles, the EnozoWASH kills 99 - 99.9% of unwanted bacteria, fungi, mildew and more with low concentration ozone in water. The user just charges the battery and pulls the trigger to deliver ozonated water on-demand - up to 7,500 total gallons.



Why Buy It? The EnozoWASH is ideal for use on large areas and surfaces including floors, walls, outdoor spaces, plants and produce. The EnozoWASH helps the user avoid the purchase of several different cleaners and sanitizers. And since the EnozoWASH can be connected to standard hoses and clean water sources, there is no need to purchase special attachments. It requires no additional filters, no so-called stabilizers or other expensive consumables. A connected EnozoWASH can sanitize office workplace surfaces and common areas, ambulance interiors, school desks, movie theater seating, plants and much more. The versatile EnozoWASH sanitizing sprayer can be used as either a hand-held sprayer or incorporated into an integrated cleaning system. The EnozoWASH produces a low-concentration ozone cleaner and sanitizer so evacuation of a designated area before or after spraying the ozonated water produced is not necessary.



About Enozo Technologies, Inc. Since 2009, when the company first took shape as Electrolytic Ozone, Inc., Enozo Technologies, Inc. has been combining the best in science and technology with our experience to change the world for the better. We develop on-demand ozone solutions that replace toxic chemicals for sanitizing and cleaning in industrial and home applications to revolutionize health and safety for all. For more information about Enozo Technologies, Inc., visit Enozo.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2851703-1&h=3747881454&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenozo.com%2F&a=Enozo.com].



About Agrify Agrify is a rapidly growing developer of premium indoor grow solutions for the cannabis and hemp marketplace. Our comprehensive grow solutions have been developed with one mission in mind: to assist our valued customers in producing the highest-quality product possible with consistency and superior yields. Agrify is a non-plant-touching company. To learn more, check us out at www.agrify.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2851703-1&h=2766709021&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agrify.com%2F&a=www.agrify.com].



