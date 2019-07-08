Introducing the Limited Edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal

Crafted using irreplaceable whiskies from long-closed 'ghost' distilleries



LONDON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shining a light on this hidden treasure of the whisky world is something we've wanted to do for some time. This indulgent new limited edition provides us with a wonderful opportunity to explore the remarkable layers of rich fruit found in every drop of Johnnie Walker Blue Label," said Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge.









Today, Johnnie Walker announces the release of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal, the third in the series of special releases crafted using irreplaceable "ghost" whiskies from a small number of iconic distilleries that closed many years ago. Jim has long been passionate about exploring the unique flavours found in these exceptionally rare whiskies from the Johnnie Walker Blue Label reserves.



At the heart of this whisky lies the Highland single malt Glenury Royal, from the distillery of the same name that shut its doors in 1985. Its colourful history is as exceptional as its uniquely rich and fruity whiskies.



Founded in 1825 by Captain Robert Barclay - a Member of the British Parliament and the first man to walk one thousand miles in one thousand hours - the distillery was destroyed by a devastating fire only to rise like a phoenix from the flames to thrive once again. Under Barclay's tenacious leadership, it flourished to become one of only three Scottish distilleries to enjoy a royal title. Today the rare spirit of Captain Barclay lives on in the dwindling stocks of this incredible "ghost" whisky.



Jim added: "We have waited patiently for that moment when we turn our thoughts to this exceptionally rare whisky, carefully watching over our maturing casks until the time was right to explore its uniquely indulgent character."



Jim and his team also hand-selected two exceptionally rare whiskies from the "ghost" distilleries of Cambus and Pittyvaich, perfectly balancing their creamy toffee and butterscotch notes with the sumptuous orchard fruits, sweet apple and delicate apricot character of Glenury Royal.



Five other rare whiskies from Glen Elgin, Inchgower, Glenlossie, Cameronbridge and Glenkinchie bring waves of vanilla, heather honey and dried fruits that weave through smooth dark chocolate and nutty layers to create an exploration of this irreplaceable 'ghost' whisky - making this limited edition our most indulgent yet.



Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal is bottled at an ABV of 43.8% and is available globally from October 2019 with an RRSP of 275 GBP for a 70cl bottle. Each bottle in this special release is individually numbered.



Click below to find out more:



www.johnniewalker.com/en/our-whisky/limited-editio... [http://www.johnniewalker.com/en/our-whisky/limited-editio...]



Notes to Editors:



About Johnnie Walker Blue Label:



Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a remarkable Scotch Whisky, crafted by our small team of expert blenders, some of whom have dedicated 30 years of their lives in the pursuit of excellence. Led by two-time Master Blender of the Year, Jim Beveridge, they handpick the rarest whiskies from across the four corners of Scotland including some irreplaceable whiskies from distilleries long since closed.



Only 1 in 10,000 casks in our unparalleled reserves of over 10 million maturing Scotch whiskies has the richness and character required to intricately craft Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Inside every bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a velvety smooth and vibrant Scotch Whisky with layers of fruit, spice and smoky flavours.



About Johnnie Walker:



Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand (IWSR), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.



Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2018), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.



About Diageo



Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff and Cîroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.



Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com [http://www.diageo.com/]. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.



