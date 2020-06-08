ArisGlobal Announces the All-New LifeSphere® Regulatory Platform, Bringing Game-Changing Efficiency to Regulatory Information Management

LifeSphere Regulatory is a unified suite that delivers end-to-end regulatory information management to accelerate approvals, reduce risk and streamline collaboration.



MIAMI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core drug development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today announced the launch of LifeSphere® Regulatory [https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/], an all-new cloud platform that addresses the full end-to-end regulatory management process in a simple, unified suite.



The new LifeSphere Regulatory platform includes LifeSphere RIMS, a complete solution for managing all core regulatory processes, and LifeSphere Publishing, a submissions management system that enables life science organizations to easily compile, publish, and validate regulatory submissions with full support for all major global eCTD requirements. LifeSphere Regulatory is also integrated with LifeSphere EasyDocs [https://www.arisglobal.com/lifesphere-easydocs/], a modern cloud document management platform that enables a single source of truth for data and documents across R&D business processes.



"Regulatory teams face many challenges, including keeping global teams aligned, managing growing regulatory complexity, and siloed information that slows the R&D process," said Pratyusha Pallavi [https://www.linkedin.com/in/pratyushapallavi/], Head of Regulatory Product Management at ArisGlobal. "LifeSphere Regulatory solves these challenges by providing an intuitive and flexible suite that's focused on risk reduction, collaboration, and efficiency."



The industry's newest regulatory platform, LifeSphere Regulatory was built to deliver game-changing efficiency through innovative automation capabilities and an approach that allows all regulatory tasks to be completed in a single, easy-to-use interface. The platform reduces risk and stays up to date with the latest regulations via modern cloud architecture that delivers free upgrades and future-proof compliance. Notably, unlike other RIMS applications, LifeSphere Regulatory comes Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP)-ready.



Addressing the challenges associated with keeping global teams aligned and inefficient information siloes, LifeSphere Regulatory streamlines collaboration across the entire organization by giving all key stakeholders access to the same set of documents and data. Now, regulatory, clinical, safety and quality teams can work together without time-consuming manual work-arounds driven by legacy technology. LifeSphere Regulatory redefines the way that life sciences teams work together across the R&D lifecycle.



For customers with an existing RIMS application that is not IDMP- or xEVMPD-compliant, ArisGlobal is also pleased to announce the availability of LifeSphere IDMP, a standalone module that easily integrates with existing IT environments to provide full compliance with IDMP standards.



About ArisGlobal



ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.



