Absen Scoops 2020 Red Dot Award for New Champion Rental Staging LED Series

SHENZHEN, China, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global LED manufacturer Absen (SZSE:300389) is proud to announce they have won the coveted Red Dot Product Design award for their latest rental staging LED solution, the Venus (VN) series.



The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most sought-after international seals of quality for good design. Established in 1955, the Product Design award is presented to the best products created each year, as decided by a jury of 40 international experts on product innovation.



Winners of the award are judged on a range of elements, including innovation, functionality, quality, and ecological compatibility. Commenting on the winning VN Series, the Red Dot Award's jury praised "a particularly high flexibility and durability which makes the Venus series universally applicable in various usage scenarios."



"We're delighted to have been presented a Red Dot award for Product Design," said Amy Tang, VP of product at Absen. "The VN Series was designed with users in the field in mind every step of the way. Not only does the product deliver a visually stunning performance, it is radically different to what is currently available on the market and will see customers save on weight and cost, without compromising on the performance of the product".



The Venus series is an innovative LED display specifically designed for concerts and festivals due to its ability to create super-sized screens at speed. The product features a highly unique integrated 'module-on-frame' design, which has removed the need for a sub-frame and is 27% lighter than competing solutions, allowing creative teams to cut back on weight, save cost and build even bigger LED walls than before - up to 20 metres in height.



The series has been designed with the crew's safety and convenience in mind. With its carbon fibre pipes with anti-slip coatings to ensure safety of climbers, and additional safety hooks so riggers can secure themselves at every step of the building process, as well as the ability to withstand gale force winds of up to level 8, the VN series is one of the safest rental staging LED solutions on the market.



The VN Series is available in two standard sizes: 1,500mm(W) x 1,000mm(H) and 500mm x 1,000mm, in order to allow for fully customised options. It is available in 3.9mm, 4.8mm and 8.3mm pixel pitch versions, boasting up to 5000nits brightness and black face LED. The VN Series also allows for concave and convex curving options for highly creative videowall designs; with horizontal free-adjustable variances of -10 to +10 degrees, allowing fixed positioning at -10°, -5°, 0°, +5° and +10°.



Absen is a leading global LED display manufacturer offering professional indoor, outdoor, fixed and rental LED products and solutions. As the largest Chinese LED exporter for eleven consecutive years, Absen is present in over 120 countries and regions and has been instrumental to over 30,000 successful projects worldwide to date.



