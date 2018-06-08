The House of Givenchy Dresses Beyoncé and Jay-Z for Their Joint 'On the Run II' Tour

PARIS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The House of Givenchy is pleased to announce its collaboration with Beyonce and Jay-Z for their 2018 On the Run II Tour costumes.



This event comes as a follow-up collaboration with the power couple; the Parisian fashion house also designed their costumes for the first OTR Tour.



The OTR II international tour launched on June 6th, 2018 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales (UK). A highlight of the tour will be the Bastille Day concert at the French national stadium, Stade de France, outside Paris on July 14th, 2018.



For On the Run II, Givenchy Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller created exclusive outfits inspired largely by her Spring-Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection. Major design elements include hand-embroidered motifs crystal grids.



For Beyonce's finale look, Clare Waight Keller created a bodysuit with an oversized bow detail adapted from the Fall-Winter 2018 ready-to-wear collection, paired with a long, detachable skirt in bonded lace, hand-embroidered with crystals.



For Jay-Z's opening look, Clare Waight Keller created an optical white, double-breasted tuxedo worn with a matt silk t-shirt. Sharp-shouldered, this elegant jacket is adapted from the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2018 men's Haute Couture collection.



The OTR II tour is scheduled to play 48 dates in Europe and North America through October 4th, 2018.



