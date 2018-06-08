Volg ons op:
DERMALOG Proves Fingerprint More Secure Than Password at CEBIT 2018

vrijdag 8 juni 2018 13:41 Economie
HAMBURG, Germany, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CEBIT 2018, 11 Jun 2018 - 15 Jun 2018, will reveal passwords to be a thing of the past. Biometrics is a straightforward and secure alternative, as visitors of the exhibition can see at the booth of Germany's largest biometrics company DERMALOG

Fingerprints or faces are already used to unlock smartphones or to log onto computers. The biometrics market leader DERMALOG will show at the CEBIT trade fair how this works best and where the advantages lie.

Passwords have so far been a necessary evil for which there is now a simple alternative, namely biometrics. DERMALOG shows how different biometric characteristics can be used - also in combination - so that the password entry can be omitted entirely. The cross-platform solution from the Hamburg-based company enables the use of biometrics with all common operating systems such as Windows, Linux, Android and iOS. It can also be easily integrated into application software as a password replacement.

"I am pleased about every day I don't have to enter a password," says DERMALOG managing director Gunther Mull, and adds, "For simple security, the face is sufficient, for more comprehensive security, we also use the finger. Our latest 'live detection' prevents identity theft and makes biometrics significantly more secure than passwords."

Interested visitors will find DERMALOG at the CEBIT in hall 12 on booth D24. In addition to the biometric login, the company will show further biometric solutions for face, fingers and iris in detail by numerous live demonstrations.



Press contact:


DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Bockler
Press Relations
Mittelweg 120
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49(0)40-413-227-0
Fax: +49(0)40-413-227-89
Mail: info@dermalog.com




 



