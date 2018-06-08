The South Korean Government Establishes Walton Blockchain Institute -- the Pioneer in Blockchain Technology Education

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea is the world's third largest Bitcoin trading market; and its people have a wide outlook. The South Korean Minister of Strategy & Finance, Kim Dong-yeon, has publicly stated: "The blockchain technology may be one of the cores of the fourth industrial revolution. Blockchain development can really change the world."



The final value of blockchain is reflected in its application. While other blockchain projects stick to hype, the Waltonchain team from China concentrates on the underlying technology R&D, innovation and application of blockchain. Waltonchain is the first to provide industry solutions for many fields and innovatively integrate the blockchain technology and microchips. Providing data-object binding, it links the physical world with the digital world seamlessly and implements the Value Internet of Things.



On June 8, 2018, the first blockchain research and education institute approved by the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Government of the Republic of Korea -- the Walton Blockchain Institute -- is being opened in Seoul. This education project by Waltonchain will be devoted to raising blockchain talents, promoting the development of the blockchain technology and boosting its expansion in Asia.



