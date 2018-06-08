The Stars Allianz releases 5A Index - 2018 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index Rankings and 2018 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Po

BEIJING, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Stars Allianz 5A Index - Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index was released on June 7, 2018. The updated Top 100 Chinese Sports Stars' Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings and the Top 50 Chinese Sports Stars' Commercial Value Potential Index Rankings reveal several changes to the authoritative lists.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702593/sports_star_index_1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702593/sports_star_index_1.jpg]



Chinese swimmer Sun Yang moved to the number one position on the Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings for the first time, followed by track and field athlete Su Bintian and badminton player Lin Dan. Basketballer Ding Yan Yuhang ranked fourth. Notably, Wu Dajing, who won China's only gold medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, experienced a huge jump in commercial value, evidenced by his climb to seventh place. The top ten also include outside hitter and captain of China women's national volleyball team Zhu Ting, many times Chinese table tennis World Cup winner Zhang Jike, World Championship gold medal swimmer Ning Zetao, professional snooker player Ding Junhui, and basketball player for the NBA's Houston Rockets Zhou Qi.



Ding Yan Yuhang came in at number one on the Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Potential Index Rankings with 93.03 points, followed by Ma Long (92.23 points) and Wu Dajing (85.76 points).



Stars Allianz Online Sports & Culture Media Co. Ltd. ("Stars Allianz") compiled the Stars Allianz 5A Index based on the 5A ecosystem, which was created by analyzing and comparing a massive amount of data sourced from a big data database. The database combines the findings of long-term market surveys conducted by research experts specializing in sports, actuarial science, data collection and mathematical modeling as well as marketing.



Stars Allianz is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for China's sports industry, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged in product creation and design, investment, project management and business development related to China's sports entertainment sector. With years of experience in market research, the firm continues to leverage its core high-quality resources as it expands its presence and differentiates itself from peers on the back of its unrivaled advantages.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702594/sports_star_index_2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702594/sports_star_index_2.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702593/sports_star_index_1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702593/sports_star_index_1.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702594/sports_star_index_2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702594/sports_star_index_2.jpg]



CONTACT: Stars Allianz, +86-10-5842-6873



