Final Dividend 2019 Royal DSM

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DSM Annual General Meeting of Shareholders passed a resolution on 8 May 2020 to declare a dividend for the financial year 2019 of EUR2.40 per ordinary share, an increase of EUR0.10 (4%) from the EUR2.30 paid for 2018. An interim dividend of EUR0.77 per ordinary share having been paid in August 2019, the final dividend thus amounts to EUR1.63 per ordinary share.



At the discretion of the shareholder, the final dividend will be made available in cash or, under the conditions set out below, in ordinary shares of DSM. The period in which this choice can be made is from 14 May 2020 to 27 May 2020 (3.00 pm CEST). To the extent the final dividend is paid out in shares, these shares will be primarily transferred out of the own shares DSM holds in stock. Should the total number of own shares not be sufficient, additional shares will be acquired. The stock dividend is paid from the tax-exempt share premium reserve and thus free from withholding tax in the Netherlands. Where shareholders have opted to receive their dividend in shares, the corresponding cash value of EUR1.63 per ordinary share will be deducted from the profit attributable to shareholders and added to the reserves. In order to avoid negative tax consequences for DSM, a maximum of 40% of the total dividend amount is available for stock dividend. If shareholders in total wish to receive in aggregate a distribution in shares which exceeds this maximum percentage of the total dividend, those shareholders who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will receive their stock dividend on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash.



The conversion rate of the stock dividend to that of the cash dividend will be determined on 28 May 2020 based on the Volume Weighted Average Price ('VWAP') of all DSM shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam ('Euronext') over a period of five trading days from 21 May 2020 up to and including 27 May 2020. The value of the stock dividend, based on this VWAP, will - subject to rounding - be equal to the cash dividend. There will be no trading in stock dividend rights.



The ex-dividend date will be 12 May 2020, the record date 13 May 2020 and the dividend will be payable as from 3 June 2020.



Timetable





-- 12 May 2020: Ex-dividend quotation

-- 13 May 2020: Record Date

-- 14 May - 27 May 2020 (3:00pm CEST): Period in which shareholders can

indicate their choice

-- 28 May 2020 (COB): Announcement of the exchange ratio

-- 21 May - 27 May 2020: VWAP determination (based on period 21 May up to

and including 27 May 2020)

-- As from 3 June 2020: Delivery of shares or cash payment

Shareholders are requested to indicate their choice within the defined period, through their bank or broker, to ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO"). Shareholders registered in the Company's shareholder register will be separately informed.



Payment of the dividend on the ordinary shares and delivery of ordinary shares, with settlement of fractions in cash, if required, will take place as from 3 June 2020 based on the number of dividend rights delivered.



Paying agent: ABN AMRO Bank N.V., tel: +31 20 344 2000, fax: +31 20 628 8481, email corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com [mailto:corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com?subject=DSM%20Final%20Dividend%202019].



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



