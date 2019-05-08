Parallel Wireless Wins Most Innovative Solution Award

Global Mobile Operators Are Set to Cost-Effectively Enable Cloud-Native Architectures and Migration to 5G with 2G/3G/4G/5G Open vRAN Software-Enabled Solution



NASHUA, New Hampshire, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based 5G company delivering the world's only software-defined ALL G (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) end-to-end network solution for coverage and capacity, today announced that this week it won the Leading Lights Most Innovative Product Award.



This particular award is presented to the company that has developed a market-leading product or strategy that has enabled the deployment of innovative and profitable mobile/wireless services.



The biggest expense for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) has always been the Radio Access Network (RAN), accounting for around 60% of CAPEX and 65% of OPEX. With successive upgrades from 2G to 3G, then 4G, and now 5G, there has been a corresponding need to replace the prior-generation RAN. Not anymore.



Inspired by the open compute model, Parallel Wireless has been able to develop and deploy an end-to-end software-based approach for legacy 2G and 3G networks, as well as newer 4G and 5G ones. Parallel Wireless's 2G/3G/4G/5G unified software platform enables Open vRAN through a complete decoupling of hardware and software functionality. This functional separation enables the unified software platform to support all the different protocol splits between DUs and CUs based on available backhaul/fronthaul options. It can also support massive MIMO, edge micro services and network slicing for ALL G.



The solution provides agility across COTS-based physical/virtual networks by providing ALL G unification, integrating abstraction and real time orchestration with network automation to empower global SPs to be profitable despite margin pressure. As well, the cloud-based approach results in slashed operating and maintenance costs by at least 30%. With fully 3GPP-compliant and open interfaces, the solution has the flexibility to support various deployment scenarios. Using a virtualized network architecture, Parallel Wireless virtualizes, automates and optimizes ALL G cellular networks, delivering quality end user experiences for all outdoor and indoor coverage or capacity use cases.



As a result, and for the first time, Parallel Wireless software-enabled cloud-native networks are easy to convert to 5G as a software upgrade, rather than through expensive new hardware outlays.



Supporting quotes Rajesh Mishra, Founder, President, and CTO, Parallel Wireless, said, "Parallel Wireless's innovative approach to solving the legacy technology challenge now sets the stage for new entrants and new capital investment in the 4G and 5G space. We are very proud to have been awarded Most Innovative Product for our software that enables cloud native architecture for ALL G. It is recognition of our commitment to disrupting the way networks are architected, deployed and operated by giving mobile operators the flexibility to use this cloud-based approach to modernize their legacy network and build 5G networks."



About Parallel Wireless Parallel Wireless is the only US company mounting a challenge to the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified 2G/3G/4G/5G software-enabled solution. Its cloud-native network software redefines network economics for global MNOs in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The Company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as a best-performing vendor by Telefonica [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2459277-1&h=3123386076&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2420482-1%26h%3D1237712262%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.youtube.com%252Fwatch%253Fv%253Dhj42QmHbrDw%26a%3DTelefonica&a=Telefonica] and Vodafone [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2459277-1&h=2059406528&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2420482-1%26h%3D2852582688%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.vodafone.com%252Fcontent%252Findex%252Fwhat%252Ftechnology-blog%252Ftelecoms-industry-first-openran-rfi.html%26a%3DVodafone&a=Vodafone]. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 60+ industry awards. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2459277-1&h=179886938&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2420482-1%26h%3D1695785881%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.linkedin.com%252Fcompany%252Fparallel-wireless-inc-%26a%3DLinkedIn&a=LinkedIn] and Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2459277-1&h=2302295898&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2420482-1%26h%3D217690187%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Ftwitter.com%252FParallel_tw%26a%3DTwitter&a=Twitter].



