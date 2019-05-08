Emaar Hospitality Group Launches Single-point Mobile App for all Its Hotel, Hospitality and Leisure Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure business of global developer Emaar Properties, has launched a fully-integrated Mobile App that covers all the hotel, hospitality and leisure experiences under the Group.



With the single App, users will have seamless access to an extensive range of services including booking of hotels, restaurants, spas, golf and entertainment attractions using their mobile devices. The new App replaces all the earlier Apps that were launched for the individual hotel brands and leisure attractions under Emaar Hospitality Group and is available for download both on App Store [https://itunes.apple.com/ae/app/emaar-hospitality/id1455068564?mt=8] and Google Play [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ehg.ehgoneappenterprice&hl=en].



Chris Newman, COO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "The launch of the new Emaar Hospitality Mobile App highlights our digital transformation focus to enhance the convenience of our guests. It further simplifies the user experience and serves as a single point source of information and to access various services. Guests from anywhere in the world can make informed decisions and plan every detail of the lifestyle choices they cherish across our hotels and leisure attractions."



With the Mobile App, guests can explore a comprehensive portfolio of hotel, hospitality and leisure services at Emaar Hospitality Group's premium luxury hotel brand Address Hotels + Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand Vida Hotels and Resorts, as well as leisure attractions such as the Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club and Dubai Marina Yacht Club. Guests can also access the services offered by Rove Hotels, developed as a joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas. Booking restaurants under the hotels of Emaar Hospitality Group as well as the Spas is also effortless now.



The App has real-time connectivity with the properties and is designed to offer users a seamless way of reserving their experiences across the Group's assets. It features inspiring design and exceptional imagery to strengthen online engagement with the guests. It also provides access to city guides and highlight more targeted value-added services based on their preference.



From search to booking and online engagement, the Mobile App has a user-friendly interface. The aim is to engage customers, enable them to customise their travel plans, and revolutionise the way reservations are made.



For details: Kelly Home ASDA'A BCW T: +971-4450-7600 kelly.home@bcw-global.com [mailto:kelly.home@bcw-global.com]



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883928/Address_Dubai_Marina_by_Emaar_Hospitality_Group.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883928/Address_Dubai_Marina_by_Emaar_Hospitality_Group.jpg] )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883929/Downtown_Dubai_by_Emaar.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883929/Downtown_Dubai_by_Emaar.jpg] )



