Pharming Group Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LEIDEN, Netherlands, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") invites its shareholders to the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at 14:00 CET on 20 May 2020. The Notice to Convene, the Explanatory Notes, the meeting documents and a Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website, www.pharming.com [http://www.pharming.com/] under Investors/Shareholders' Meetings.



Annual General Meeting of shareholders



In accordance with the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of its shareholders and employees a priority, Pharming will provide the opportunity to follow its upcoming AGM via a webcast. In accordance with Dutch Civil Code, Pharming also provides a location for the AGM at Pharming's premises: Vondellaan 47, 2332 AA Leiden, the Netherlands. However, the Company strongly urges its shareholders not to attend in person but to cast their votes by way of written proxy available on its website. Should shareholders wish to attend the AGM in person, they do so at their own risk and are responsible for maintaining the mandatory social distancing at all times. To note, Pharming's premise for the AGM has limited capacity, the meeting will not be catered and not all members of Pharming's Board of Supervisory Directors and Board of Management will be present. The Company also asks shareholders to submit any questions they may wish to ask during the webcast no later than 18 May 2020 to investor@pharming.com [mailto:investor@pharming.com]. Registration for the AGM webcast will be possible on the Company's website in the coming weeks.



About Pharming Group N.V.



Pharming is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the safe, effective treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Pharming's lead product, RUCONEST® (conestat alfa) is a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of acute Hereditary Angioedema ("HAE") attacks in patients in Europe, the US, Israel and South Korea. The product is available on a named-patient basis in other territories where it has not yet obtained marketing authorisation.



RUCONEST® is commercialised by Pharming in the US and in Europe, and the Company holds all other commercialisation rights in other countries not specified below. In some of these other countries distribution is made in association with the HAEi Global Access Program (GAP). RUCONEST® is distributed in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Venezuela by Cytobioteck, in South Korea by HyupJin Corporation and in Israel by Kamada.



RUCONEST® is also being evaluated for various additional indications. Pharming's technology platform includes a unique production process that has proven capable of producing industrial quantities of pure high quality recombinant human proteins in a more economical and less immunogenic way compared with current cell-line based methods.



Leads for enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") for Pompe and Fabry's diseases are also being produced and optimised respectively at present.



Pharming has recently in-licensed leniolisib from Novartis, a small molecule and selective PI3K inhibitor, which is in a registrational study for activated PI3K-delta syndrome (APDS), a rare form of Primary Immunodeficiency.



Pharming has a long term partnership with the China State Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry ("CSIPI"), a Sinopharm company, for joint global development of new products, starting with recombinant human Factor VIII for the treatment of Haemophilia A. Preclinical development and manufacturing will take place to global standards at CSIPI and its affiliates and are funded by CSIPI. Clinical development will be shared between the partners with each partner taking the costs for their territories under the partnership.



Forward-looking Statements



This press release of Pharming Group N.V. and its subsidiaries ("Pharming", the "Company") may contain forward-looking statements including without limitation those regarding Pharming's financial projections, market expectations, developments, partnerships, plans, strategies and capital expenditures.



The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive, political and economic factors, legal claims, the Company's ability to protect intellectual property, fluctuations in exchange and interest rates, changes in taxation laws or rates, changes in legislation or accountancy practices and the Company's ability to identify, develop and successfully commercialise new products, markets or technologies.



As a result, the Company's actual performance, position and financial results and statements may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which should be taken as of their respective dates of issue, unless required by laws or regulations.



For further public information, contact: Sijmen de Vries, CEO: T: +31 71 524 7400 Susanne Embleton, Investor Relations Manager: +31 71 524 7400



FTI Consulting Victoria Foster Mitchell / Mary Whittow, T: +44 203 727 1000



LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Leon Melens, Tel: +31 6 53 81 64 27



