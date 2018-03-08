Nitesh Estates Launches Luxury Residences Madison Square in Downtown Bengaluru, India

BANGALORE, India, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Nitesh Estates is set to bring luxury living to downtown Bengaluru with Nitesh Madison Square, an $18 Million USD, competitively priced luxury residences located in the prime location of Cunningham Road.



As the dust settles post demonetization and RERA, the Luxury Real Estate market has seen a steady upswing in demand. When combined with the demand for luxury housing that Bengaluru generates, a luxury residential complex in the vicinity of the Central Business District was the need of the hour, and it is this vacuum that Nitesh Madison Square breathes life into.



Comprising 18 units spread over half an acre, Nitesh Madison Square draws inspiration from the street front buildings of Boston and New York by combining the Neo Georgian architecture style with a more modern, minimalist aesthetic. The solid brick structure featuring French windows and a gabled roof are designed to complement the greenery that surrounds the complex.



With 5-star amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, billiards room, an inviting lounge, recreation area, poolside lounge area, and terrace; Nitesh Madison Square residents will always live in the lap of luxury.



Speaking on Nitesh Estates and its latest addition to the luxury residential segment, Mr. Pradeep Narayan, EVP - Sales & Marketing, said, "While we have residential projects both in Uber luxury and mid-segment, we consider ourselves more of Luxury specialists. We were also the first ones to bring the Ritz-Carlton, a 5-star hotel, to India. Nitesh Madison Square is the latest addition to our Luxury portfolio, offering great amenities at a competitive price. There really is no competition for it."



Starting from $1 million onwards, Nitesh Madison Square is Nitesh Estates' latest iconic project in the city of Bengaluru and continues their raison d'etre of making significant and iconic architectural contributions to India's urban landscape.



About Nitesh Estates



Nitesh Estates, one of India's most well recognized luxury real estate brands, is a first generation Real Estate company headquartered in Bangalore. Known for its superior designs, cutting-edge facades, classy interiors, sophisticated landscaping and attention to detail across its developments, Nitesh Estates' portfolio includes Office Buildings, Hotels, Homes and Shopping Malls. Founded by first generation entrepreneur Nitesh Shetty in 2004, Nitesh Estates has earned a stellar reputation for its dedication to the development of superior quality properties distinguished by sophisticated design and First class amenities.







Media Contact:

Namita Solanki

Manager - Digital Marketing

namita.s@niteshestates.com









