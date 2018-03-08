Mapp Digital Unveils Mapp Cloud



Streamlines and Optimizes Marketing for Customer Acquisition and Engagement



SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp Digital [http://mapp.com/], one of the world's largest independent marketing technology companies, today unveiled Mapp Cloud, a comprehensive platform with solutions to streamline and optimize marketers' ability to acquire and engage customers. With an easy-to-use and quick to implement capability, Mapp Cloud handles data aggregation, customer segmentation, campaign design, multi-channel orchestration and scalable execution. This announcement comes on the heels of the appointment of Steve Warren as CEO, positioning the company for strategic future growth.



The introduction of Mapp Cloud showcases the company's commitment to innovating the services digital marketers demand today. Mapp Cloud provides marketers with a set of integrated solutions for all data management, analytics, marketing execution and reporting needs. The offering includes four primary solutions that work seamlessly together, or as standalone offerings:





-- Mapp Acquire: Turns prospects into new customers with a data management

platform (DMP) ensuring Mapp clients can leverage all their paid, owned,

and earned channel data to identify new customer segments and deliver

personalized digital experiences

-- Mapp Engage: Takes customer engagement to a new level with capabilities

to orchestrate fully automated, comprehensive multi-step customer

campaigns across email, social, mobile and web channels

-- Mapp Intelligence: A data and analytics solution that delivers

actionable insights, helping customers to automate and optimize

campaigns

-- Mapp Connect: A set of connectors and APIs to 3(rd) party systems

including CRM, DSP, and ecommerce tools that enables users to seamlessly

combine Mapp Cloud data with their entire marketing ecosystem; including

AppNexus, Google AdWords, LiveIntent and numerous others

"We've been monitoring the pulse of the market and found that technology & data siloes plague marketers with challenges in customer acquisition and engagement. With this in mind, we have innovated our platform to solve for the inefficiencies of marketing, identify new value and opportunities, and enable marketers to take action in creating more customer value," said Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp. "We're continuing to demonstrate our tradition of innovation, and it's highlighted in the fact that our total global partner revenue grew 64% from 2016 to 2017. We look forward to providing our direct clients and partners with innovative solutions that maximize their efforts."



Mapp next generation marketing technology is designed to meet the most demanding digital marketing needs, all while respectfully engaging with customers on a personal level. In a study conducted with market research firm Ascend2, Mapp revealed inadequate technology integration as a top barrier to achieving marketing goals with 62% of marketers stating their systems remain only marginally integrated or not integrated at all. Mapp Cloud solves for marketing inefficiencies and identifies new customer-oriented value through an integrated set of solutions.



"The Mapp Cloud promises to change the face of digital marketing, by creating an accessible, collaborative environment that holds strong to the company's foundation of putting marketers first," said Jo Davis, group email development manager at EWMG. "Mapp stands out among our partners because they bring us into the fold, providing a first-hand look at what's actually successful. I personally manage 10 brands across EWMG, eight of which use Mapp Cloud due to its flexibility and ability to drive personalized campaigns across channels. We have no doubt our journey with Mapp will continue to be a success long into the future.



"Mapp Digital marketing technology helps the Nuxe brand stand out in an increasingly noisy, complex and competitive digital world," said Antoine Morisson, Head of digital marketing projects at Nuxe. "We've experienced real benefits and impacts on our business since starting work with Mapp in 2013. The Mapp team helps us reach our potential by creating meaningful, human connections and lasting engagements with our customers. We look forward to building on that success with Mapp Cloud and the innovations that this new platform will bring."



For more information, visit www.mapp.com.



About Mapp Digital

Mapp Digital is one of the largest, global independent marketing technology companies. With Mapp Cloud, digital marketers have an integrated set of marketing solutions to drive acquisition & engagement of customers. Its foundation is an easy-to-use, flexible platform which covers data aggregation, customer segmentation, campaign design, multi-channel orchestration and scalable execution. Mapp Cloud can solve for the inefficiencies of marketing, identify new value and opportunities, and enable marketers to take action to create more customer value.



Mapp is headquartered in San Diego with global offices in eight countries. The company helps more than 3,000 companies obtain the maximum return from their digital marketing executions. Mapp customers include CNET, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Lloyds Banking Group, Pepsi, Puma, TSB Bank, Xerox. Follow us @Mapp_Digital, or visit us at mapp.com.



