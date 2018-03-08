GERSAN Secures Try 101 Million From GEM Global Yield Fund

ISTANBUL, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



GERSAN ELEKTRIK Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş ("GERSAN" or "GERSAN A.Ş.") has signed a funding facility for TRY[101] million under a Share Subscription Facility ("SSF") and Call Option Agreement, (the "Agreement") with GEM Global Yield Fund, the private alternative investment group.



This TRY[101] million will be raised from a combination of instruments, TRY50 million in capital from the SSF and TRY[51] million from the Company issuing [7.1] million call options that can be exercised within three years by GEM Global Yield Fund, at the price which represents TRY[7.2] Per Share.



This new Agreement will be used to provide strength to the working capital of the Company.



About GERSAN



GERSAN A.Ş., established in 1980, is a leading company in the electrical industry with 38 years of experience. GERSAN A.Ş. is a complete "R & D" - inovation company and produces technological electrical products. Some of our products are patented internationally.



These products hold international certificates such as GOST, IEC, BS, TSE, EN, ATA, IPH, ISO9001-14001-18001, and CE. We export to 88 countries.



Our production facilities:





- Main Istanbul factory 7.000m2

- Zonguldak-Çaycuma production facility 46.000m2

- Russia-Kaliningrad facility 10.000m2 on 36.000m2 area (Governmental investment support

till 2032)

- Oman facility 5.000m2 with Governmental support





We have showroom organisations in Dubai, Nigeria, Kazakhistan, Litvia, Qatar.



Our main fields of operations are;



Busduct Systems;





- 25-6300A LV Busduct systems

- 36kV MV Busduct systems

- IP 55 & 68 protection class





Distribution Panel Systems;





- ASTA certified for 5000A 150kA-1sc,





G-Bus Industrial Automation Control





- International Patented PLC power line communication automation





LED Lighting Systems





- Co-Branding-OSRAM,

- Face recognition and matching software,

- Smart Street Light Automation Systems,





AC / DC / Wireless Electrical Car Charging Systems,



Cable Management and Support Systems,



Earthing Systems,



Underfloor Trunking Systems,



All products and productions are ISO, IEC, EN, ENEC and CB certified.



About GEM:



Global Emerging Markets (http://www.gemny.com) was founded in 1991. GEM is a USD 3.4 billion investment group having completed 375 transactions in 68 countries. The firm is an alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles across the world. GEM's funds include and have included : CITIC-GEM Fund, Kinderhook, GEM Global Yield Fund, GEM India and VC Bank/GEM Mena Fund*. (*GEM exited both its LP and GP stakes in Q1 2010.)







For more information, please contact:





GERSAN ELEKTRIK Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş





http://www.gersan.com.tr





GEM :

Aude Planche

Partner

28 Cours Albert 1er, 75008 Paris

Tel: +33-153-532-010

Email: aplanche@gemgroup.ch

















Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/651861/GERSAN_Logo.jpg









