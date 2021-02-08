FutureDial Signs Agreement with reBuy for Robotic and Software Solutions to Automate Testing, Grading and Preparation of Pre-Owned Smartphones fo

FutureDial technology enables reBuy to offer certified-tested and processed Android and Apple phone inventory on its online resale marketplace.



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3057939-1&h=3457739052&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.futuredial.com%2F&a=FutureDial], the leading provider of mobile phone processing solutions for Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL) and Wireless Carriers worldwide, announced a new multi-year strategic partnership to provide reBuy reCommerce GmbH of Germany with FutureDial's Smart Test(TM) and Smart Grade(TM) robotic processing technology for automated functional testing, cosmetic condition grading, data wiping and electronic refurbishment of pre-owned Android and Apple smartphones. This enhanced processing capability will enable reBuy's online marketplace of over 5 million users in Austria, France, the Netherlands, UK, Italy and Spain to buy and sell test-certified inventory of pre-owned mobile phones in the E.U. market.



"FutureDial are delighted to be entering a long term strategic partnership with reBuy in supporting their automated testing and grading activities for mobile phones," noted Mike MacCready, Head of Sales and Partnerships EMEA at FutureDial. "The strong focus and commitment from the reBuy team was a significant factor in the successful conclusion of the on-site evaluation, and we look forward to helping reBuy to increase the efficiency and quality of the service they offer their valued customers."



For reBuy, improving the speed, efficiency and accuracy of mobile device testing, inspection and grading is a driving factor in partnering with FutureDial: "The key rationale here for reBuy was having both tests, both operating systems covered with one solution with functional and optical grading, for both Android and Apple iOS," said reBuy's Chief Financial Officer Marcel Erian. "Faster device grading and the improved reliability of grading is the most relevant driver in our decision, leading to a better quality promise to our customers."



ABOUT FUTUREDIAL, INC.



Founded in 1999 in California's Silicon Valley, FutureDial is the leading provider of smartphone processing solutions for the reverse mobile device supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform(TM) of robots and automation software solutions reduces labor-intensive workflow at retail stores and warehouses, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). Visit http://www.futuredial.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3057939-1&h=3154117615&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.futuredial.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.futuredial.com] or email sales@futuredial.com [mailto:sales@futuredial.com]



