Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Korean Cosmetics Brand DEMAR3 Unveils "RE:9 Tuner" at New Product Release Conference

vrijdag 8 februari 2019 11:00 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Substances Lab, operator of Korean cosmetics brand DEMAR3, unveiled their new product, RE:9 TUNER, at the DEMAR3 new product release conference in France.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816574/DEMAR3_new_product_release_conference.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816574/DEMAR3_new_product_release_conference.jpg]

The cosmetics research team at the Korea Natural Substances Lab stated: "We developed RE:9 TUNER, focusing on the fact that how makeup tends to breakdown over time and touch ups get even messier than before."

The product uses Michell structures to breakdown caked up layers of makeup and moisturizes the skin from inside with silk amino acid to help customers when they fix their makeup.

Natural Substances Lab took the time to present the product and answer questions from the audience, while satisfying them further with an on-stage demonstration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816574/DEMAR3_new_product_release_conference.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/816574/DEMAR3_new_product_release_conference.jpg]

CONTACT: Natural Substances Lab inc., Yoona Cho, dust87890@gmail.com, +84-2-6097-0054

Web site: http://demar3.co.kr/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234