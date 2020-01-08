Palmaïa, The House of AïA, An Exclusive New Beach Enclave In The Riveria Maya, Welcomes Guests With One-Of-A-Kind Holistic Programs And Deep Conn

The newly constructed ocean-front resort delivers a distinctive retreat through immersive programming and an ethos of sustainability



PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Palmaïa, The House of AïA [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685568-1&h=399786551&u=https%3A%2F%2Fthehouseofaia.com%2F&a=Palma%C3%AFa%2C+The+House+of+A%C3%AFA], invites guests to celebrate the complexity of the Riviera Maya while reconnecting with nature, the sanctity of life, and the true human spirit. In a region dotted with resorts and hotels, Palmaïa stands apart with its location between a pristine white sand beach and cool-water cenotes on the cusp of the undisturbed jungle, and thoughtful programming created for guests to explore and step outside their usual comfort zones.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063207/Palmaia_AiA_Signature_Cenote.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063207/Palmaia_AiA_Signature_Cenote.jpg]



The founder and visionary behind Palmaïa, Alexander Ferri, designed the resort experience after his own way of living, with the belief that inner exploration and respect for nature and community is key to bringing people together to create meaningful change. The resort is a place where visitors can seek personal growth through the property's curated rituals and deep connecting ceremonies.



One of the jewels of the experience is the Architects of Life program led by the in-house Shaman Balder. Alongside hand-selected visiting teachers and guides, Balder will lead guests through rituals such as cacao ceremonies, yoga, multi vibrational sound healing, meditation, plant ceremonies, and ancient practices that inspire reflection, exploration, and connection.



The resort will also feature a Rituals of Sound program that pays homage to the music environment of Tulum and Mykonos, but in a more exclusive relaxed setting available only to guests. Palmaïa will become a stage for creative experimental musicians who will transport guests through curated deep beats, and deep-fusion electronic music with acoustic overlays. These music rituals will take place in various forms daily from 4 p.m. until midnight allowing all ages to enjoy some conscious fun.



"There is a growing community of unconventional thinkers and spiritual seekers that gather in small communities around the world to embrace creativity, music and the environment. Together we are creating a new modern collective consciousness," said Ferri. "Palmaïa was designed to be one of these gathering points, and currently the only natural, forward thinking beach enclave of its kind. A safe place where we can create positive change within the boundaries of modern society."



Perfectly matched to its surroundings of the Caribbean Sea and jungle, Palmaïa offers travelers all oceanfront suites, each with its own private terrace for views of the Caribbean ocean in seven distinctive layouts. They include suites for families with bunk-bedding for children as well as open plan suites for adults, suites with swim-out access to one of the hotel's four infinity pools; and suites nestled among the ocean-side jungle - all designed sustainably and without the use of animal products. A Nomadic Guide will be assigned to each traveler to attend to guests needs throughout the stay, and for parents, Palmaïa operates the only holistic fun children's activities program in hospitality run by certified Waldorf Educators.



While on property, guests can dine from a selection of four restaurants [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685568-1&h=3135483195&u=https%3A%2F%2Fthehouseofaia.com%2Ffruit-of-the-earth-palmaia-the-house-of-aia%2F&a=four+restaurants] along with a rotating food truck, each serving ethically sourced food from trusted farms and fisheries around Mexico. Executive Chef Eugenio Villafaña, who has trained at numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, oversees the culinary programming. This includes creating parallel plant-based menus for each dining venue, a unique culinary offering in Riviera Maya and throughout the hospitality industry. Leading the plant-based dining programming is Noma alumni, Mauricio Alvarez.



The signature fine-dining restaurant LEK serves gastronomic Mexican; Mar de Olivio is a destination for redefined Mediterranean cuisine; and the Oriental-fusion restaurant Ume merges Thai and Continental cuisines for à la carte dinner experiences highlighting sensual fragrances, exotic flavors, and densely rich hues. Su Casa, an integrated beach bar and restaurant on the dunes offers a laid-back Caribbean beach ambiance, with toes-in-the-sand comforts while El Caminante, offers an authentic food truck experience with a daily rotating menu.



Eolo Beach Club plays beats by visiting sound artists, two pool bars serve fresh fruit cocktails and custom creations based on guests' mood, and the exclusive Atlas Club creates libations late into the night and houses a Health Café where guests can relax in a more modern city loft environment while sipping matcha lattes and snacking on avo-toasts.



The resort also includes a jungle spa, Atlantis [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685568-1&h=14612265&u=https%3A%2F%2Fthehouseofaia.com%2Feco-spa-atlantis-jungle-spa-the-house-of-aia%2F&a=Atlantis], where ancient ceremonies like the storied Temazcal are included in the menu of services. At Atlantis, one is guided by the Book of the Nine Paths to Health, designed to treat emotions as root causes rather than physical pain. Treatment rooms feature floor to ceiling windows that look out onto the foliage and are immersed between natural cenotes used for rituals and meditation. The fitness center is also hidden in the jungle.



Guided by the philosophy that personal growth is the path to connect with Nature, Palmaïa was conceptualized without disturbing the original landscape of nature. The resort was designed with sustainability in mind and strives to become one of the first true carbon-neutral properties in the world in 2021 by compensating the energy Palmaïa uses by building solar panels on the resort and in other parts of Mexico. Additionally, guests will not find plastic water bottles on property and all bathroom amenities will be refillable and made with 100% biodegradable ingredients and essential oils.



PalmaIa is a gifting community, and will provide everything guests need in the cost of a stay, so guests can enjoy unrestricted access without the hassle of exchanging currency. Opening rates start at $600 per person per night. For reservations and information about Palmaïa, The House of AïA, please email contact@thehouseofaia.com [mailto:contact@thehouseofaia.com] or visit www.thehouseofaia.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685568-1&h=1892419529&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehouseofaia.com%2F&a=www.thehouseofaia.com] and @thehouseofaia [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685568-1&h=4094774620&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fthehouseofaia%2F&a=%40thehouseofaia].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063206/King_swim_outR.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063206/King_swim_outR.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063208/Beach_Hotel_View_2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063208/Beach_Hotel_View_2.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063209/Palmaia_v1_1_AiA_Green_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063209/Palmaia_v1_1_AiA_Green_Logo.jpg]



