LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicola Phillips joins Crowell & Moring's London office as a partner in its International Dispute Resolution Group, bolstering the firm's ability to advise clients on commercial and civil litigation matters and large compliance investigations.



Phillips has extensive experience in High Court litigation as well as alternative dispute resolution. She oversees complex banking and investment disputes and claims on guarantees, indemnities, and warranties. She has experience acting for both regulators and large financial institutions facing governmental enforcement enquiries. She has handled numerous cross-border investigations for clients in Europe and the Middle East. In addition, Phillips has significant experience handling complex civil frauds and regularly obtains injunctive relief to assist with asset preservation and recovery.



Her other practice areas include asset-based lending, trade finance, insurance, and employment-related disputes.



Phillips' arrival marks the seventh new partner to join the firm's London office over the past year as it continues to expand in the U.K. market. Led by Robert Weekes, the former managing partner for Squire Patton Boggs in London, the new team of lawyers includes Robin Baillie [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685048-1&h=3737592883&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowell.com%2FProfessionals%2FRobin-Baillie&a=Robin+Baillie], Andrew Knight [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685048-1&h=612085117&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowell.com%2FProfessionals%2FAndrew-Knight&a=Andrew+Knight], Paul Muscutt [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685048-1&h=3396839342&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowell.com%2FProfessionals%2FPaul-Muscutt&a=Paul+Muscutt], Cathryn Williams [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685048-1&h=141581211&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowell.com%2FProfessionals%2FCathryn-Williams&a=Cathryn+Williams], and Laurence Winston [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685048-1&h=2415395255&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowell.com%2FProfessionals%2FLaurence-Winston&a=Laurence+Winston]. Phillips joins the firm from the London office of Squire Patton Boggs, where she was a partner in its Litigation Group.



"I am absolutely delighted that Nicola is joining our team. Her expertise and experience knit together a number of the firm's focus areas, from fraud investigations and asset recovery actions to contractual disputes and professional negligence," said Robert Weekes [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2685048-1&h=3941144103&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowell.com%2FProfessionals%2FRobert-Weekes&a=Robert+Weekes], managing partner of the firm's London office. "Through her work with banks, asset based lenders and other financial institutions worldwide she has forged strong relationships within the financial services and insurance sectors which will help us to continue our rapid growth trajectory in London and beyond. My previous experience working with Nicola leaves me no doubt that she will fit seamlessly into the team here, as well as provide immediate value for clients."



"I am excited to reunite with my former colleagues, and work across our offices to craft solutions for clients navigating commercial litigation matters and worldwide fraud investigations," Phillips said.



Phillips earned her law degree, with honors, from the University of Kent.



