Absen Set to Shine at ISLE 2020 with New LED Display Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen (SZSE: 300389), the world's leading LED screen manufacturer, will participate in ISLE 2020 scheduled from February 24 to 27, 2020 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. During the Exhibition, Absen will feature its theme of narrow pixel pitch (NPP) display and introduce new products and LED solutions at booth 10-A01.



ISLE 2020 will see Absen launch a few of Absen's latest products including HC series, a high-end control room solution, Lyra series, a rental transparent LED display with ultra-thin and lightweight design, and AW series, a versatile outdoor pole LED screen. Also on display are Absen's leading rental and staging, as well as commercial display products.



HC1.2 Pro is a premium LED display solution for control room and corporate applications. Drawing visitors towards the stand will be the stunning video wall consisting of 128 HC Pro 1.2mm LED panels. Thanks to the advanced Integrated Mounted Device (IMD) 4-in-1 integrated packaging technology and Common Cathode (CC) technology, HC Pro series is much stronger and more power-efficient than conventional control room LED products. And with the image-sharpening, color-enhancing and A3C calibration technologies, the new product will demonstrate the next level display visual performance with a higher level of contrast ratio, refresh rate, and wider viewing angle. In addition to all the advantages, the front and rear installation and maintenance product features wireless connection and fast-pull-and-plug- design, ensuring convenient operation and the ultimate user experience.



Besides HC1.2 Pro, products with IMD and CC technologies on display also include Aries series, the world's first MiniLED rental and staging product which was launched at ISE 2018, CR0.7, a market-proven control room solution, and Acclaim A27 Pro, a commercial display product well suited for retail, corporate, transportation and more applications.



Visitors of ISLE 2020 are welcome to visit booth 10-A01 and have hands-on experience on Absen's other choice products such as the rental ranges of PL Lite and DW series, as well as Absenicon, an all-in-one presentation solution for meeting rooms, conference rooms, auditoriums and more, and the other market-leading solutions.



About Absen



Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high-quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for ten consecutive years, and is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.



About ISLE



ISLE, the International Large Screen Display, Audio-Visual Integrated System, Signs & LED Exhibition, is a fully integrated and professional industry chain solution platform for LED, AV system & signage. With 2000 + exhibitors, 160,000 square meters of floor area, ISLE is one of the world's biggest event in its field, and held annually in Shenzhen's new exhibition center (Shenzhen World).



