Realmax previews 100 degree mobile Augmented Reality Glasses, and Multi-Platform AR Creation Tool

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Shanghai company Realmax is announcing the CES preview of the "Realmax Qian" Augmented Reality Glasses, and the "Realmax Studio" AR creation platform.



http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624795/Realmax_Qian.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624795/Realmax_Qian.jpg]



Realmax has been providing robotic technology to China's universities for almost fifteen years. In 2015, the company assembled a team including leaders from the largest global tech companies, with the mission to "deepen human understanding by making Augmented Reality accessible to everyone."



The Realmax Qian Augmented Reality glasses are a key product from this team. They are self-contained and mobile. They have a field of view of 100.8°, exceeding all currently available AR smart glasses. Users enjoy authentic AR and immersive VR from a single device, in bright high-definition.



With the integration of "6 degrees of freedom" active tracking, people can traverse through scenes that blend reality and digital content. They can interact physically with virtual objects via the Realmax Qian's integrated hand tracking and gesture recognition.



While offering almost 180 degrees of see-through optical visibility, the Realmax Qian is also VR compatible, allowing the wearer to transition between different levels of immersion. Weighing only 450 grams, the Realmax Qian is comfortable and compatible with prescription glasses.



Realmax Studio is an entirely web-based AR development platform, that brings together the familiarity of tools like "Unity" with the capability to share and distribute mixed reality experiences through almost any browser and HTML5 web site.



Realmax Studio has been built in partnership with the team behind ARToolKit - the world's most popular open-source AR tracking SDK. The Realmax Studio platform enables the rapid creation of realistic 3d educational experiences, while also providing for the extensive "scripted" development required for industrial, commercial and gaming AR.



Through its open-source device interfaces, Realmax Studio allows content builders to publish once for advanced glasses like the Realmax Qian, while also enabling phones that support Apple's ARKit and Google's Arcore. But because of the Realmax emphasis on "making Augmented Reality accessible to everyone," a scene can also be viewed, with AR visualization and tracking, on almost any smartphone, tablet, or laptop.



Jackie Yu, the CEO of Realmax, said, "With the Realmax Qian, cellists who aspire to become the next Yoyo Ma can practice the cello as if the maestro himself was guiding their hand. Students from remote locations can experiment with an industrial robot - or explore the atomic elements of a molecule - without the costs of expensive laboratory hardware. Making such learning available to everyone is a significant motivator for everyone in our team."



Nigel Burton, the company's CTO, said, "The Realmax Qian represent a technical breakthrough in delivering mobile, massive field-of-view, wearable Augmented Reality glasses at a compelling price point. Realmax Studio will allow educators, retailers, entertainment companies and all types of creators to deliver beautiful and sophisticated Augmented Reality experiences to a potential audience of billions."



Realmax is excited to preview these products to the media at CES 2018 and will be at the "Digital Experience" and "ShowStopper" media events.



Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624795/Realmax_Qian.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624795/Realmax_Qian.jpg]



CONTACT: Wayne Chang via info@realmax.com, or if urgent +1 360-540-8910



