Clifford Chance Amsterdam moves temporarily to IJsbaanpad, while a renovation of the current office at the Droogbak takes place



Amsterdam, 23 October 2019 – International law firm Clifford Chance announces a temporary move of its Amsterdam office to IJsbaanpad 2, while a complete renovation and modernisation of the current office at the Droogbak takes place. The temporary office, located just behind the Olympic Stadium, will be in use from 4 November until the completion of the Droogbak office (scheduled for spring 2021).



‘New’ Droogbak



Titus de Vries, Co-Managing Partner of Clifford Chance Amsterdam: "We are convinced that the 'new' Droogbak will help us service our clients even better. Once finished, our renovated Droogbak office will provide a memorable client experience, while preserving its historical character we all love. It will fit with our innovative and forward-thinking mentality and support our ambition to be the law firm of choice in the Netherlands for the world's leading businesses and the best talent of today and tomorrow."



Bas Boris Visser, firm's Global Head of Innovation and Business Change and Amsterdam's Co-Managing Partner, added: "Our future Droogbak office will give us both technological infrastructure and the building layout we need to continue providing our clients with the highest quality service. It will foster a collaborative work environment with flexible, open working spaces. In addition, the renewed Atrium will act not only as the social heart of the building, but will also provide an inspiring space that can be used by our clients as well."



During the move, Clifford Chance will continue to focus on environmental sustainability by reducing, re-using and recycling wherever possible - aiming at making as little environmental impact as possible.