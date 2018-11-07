Stellar Support Added to BlockEx Exchange Network

LONDON, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, has announced that it now provides support for Stellar based digital assets across its trading exchange network.



Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "Delivering support for Stellar protocol digital asset issuing and trading is strategically important to us, our white label brokerage partners, and our token sales clients. Now that Stellar support is live, we're readying the launch of our first Stellar-based assets, including primary and secondary token sales on our exchange platform."



Stellar is an open-source protocol for exchanging money or tokens using blockchain technology. It uses Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to connect banks, payment systems and people to facilitate low-cost, cross-asset transfers of value.



Global mobile service provider YOVO endorsed the announcement. "Adding support for Stellar is a smart move for BlockEx as it opens up many more opportunities; and we look forward to working with them," said Richard Skaife, CEO at YOVO. "We're all about changing how mobile services are accessed every day and everywhere. Our customers already use 40 cryptocurrencies and altcoins to pay for mobile services and top-up at more than 500 global mobile operators. Stellar provides YOVO a fast and virtually cost free way to transfer value back to the users of our soon to be launched SIM networks."



Companies that are interested in listing their Stellar assets on the BlockEx Exchange Network should contact BlockEx at listings@blockex.com.



About BlockEx



BlockEx is a digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, allowing them to increase opportunity, efficiency and transparency. The company, a London-based fintech success, operates an exchange network that includes its own brokerage http://www.BlockExMarkets.com, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management. Discover more at http://www.BlockEx.com.







CONTACT: Dan Starr, +44(0)203-637-5764



