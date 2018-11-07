Quality Chain Enters the Internationalization Process and Builds the Shared Global Trade

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6(th )the Multinational Companies Choosing Shandong-New Products Release was successfully held at the first China International Import Expo. At the event, Inspur jointly signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Global Quality Alliance, Bureau Veritas, Western Australian Government, Jiao Data Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin Sino-Francais, Beijing GLOBALLAND Brand Management Co., Ltd., and Free Trade Center of Qingdao Free Trade Port Area of China.



In the future, all parties will join efforts in developing and promoting the brand certification of quality chain, and cooperate in recognizing the system, standard, authentication, and testing results of product quality certification in cross-border trade. By concerted efforts, all parties are determined to build a high-level cooperation mechanism with mutual trust and smooth communication to forge the chain for import and export goods circulation.



With the strategic cooperation agreement between eight parties being officially signed, Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin Sino-Francais has already set out to push forward the quality chain writing and certification for French wines. Meanwhile, some foreign luxury brands, such as Gas bijoux, Reminiscence, Philippe Ferrandis, have gradually entered the quality chain and the certification of those brands are also carried out in an orderly manner. In future, import agricultural products and foods will be put onto quality chain as well, so as to improve the quality of import commodities and facilitate the cross-border trade.



Moreover, China Society of Inspection and Quarantine and Global Quality Alliance cohosted the France Launch Ceremony for Qualink Brand Certification on the same day. This event marks the official operation of quality chain as a quality guarantee system for cross-border trade with "one standard, one testing and global recognition", meaning that the brand certification of quality chain has stepped into the stage of global promotion and implementation.



CONTACT: Dawn Liu, +86-150-0531-5367



