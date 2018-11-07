Hainan Airlines, Rolls-Royce sign MOU on purchase of aircraft engines at the first China International Import Expo

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level exhibition, which kicked off in Shanghai on November 5, 2018, Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. (Hainan Airlines) and Rolls-Royce Ltd., one of the world's three largest producers of aircraft engines, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the purchase of engines. The MOU is expected to facilitate a productive relationship between the two companies.



"This MOU further strengthens our successful cooperation and deepens our friendship with Rolls-Royce," said a spokesperson for Hainan Airlines. "Hainan Airlines celebrated the 10(th) anniversary of its cooperation with Rolls-Royce last year and looks forward to a deeper collaboration with the engine vendor in the fields of civil aviation, leadership development and management training."



"We are delighted to sign a MOU with Hainan Airlines on the engine purchase and TotalCare services at the CIIE. The MOU has consolidated our long-term relationship with the Chinese airline," stated Paul Freestone, Senior Vice President, Customers, Civil Aerospace, at Rolls-Royce. "Going forward, Rolls-Royce is committed to meeting the needs of the Chinese civil aviation market and creating greater value for customers by providing advanced products and innovative services."



