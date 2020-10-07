Saudi hosts Space Economy Leader Meeting - 20

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Space Commission organized 2020's first meeting of space agency leaders that belong to G20 countries. The meeting, hosted by the G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of The International Conferences Program honoring the Saudi G20 Presidency year 2020, is titled Space Economy Leader Meeting - 20. The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate a stage on which influential countries (who foster the common vision of elevating the space sector) could collaborate on future and existing projects revolving around peaceful space exploration, space industry investment, and space science innovation.



His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission, stressed the importance of this first-of-its-kind meeting, which was initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Not only did the meeting serve as a platform on which cooperation takes place, but also was a forum through which the Kingdom's political, economic, and scientific commitments to peace and international development were underscored.



The meeting was held virtually (via video broadcast) today, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and involved space agency leaders, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and a number of other organizations, consulting firms, economic entities and experts in the fields of space.



The first Space Economy Leaders Meeting - 20 is expected to issue a final statement that will reveal recommendations to G20 Space Agency countries, all of which are in line with the United Nations' "Space2030" agenda.



