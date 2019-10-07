BULLETPROOF Expands Cybersecurity Services in Europe to Multiple Industries

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cybersecurity firm BULLETPROOF, a GLI company [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=1198770079&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bulletproofsi.com%2F&a=BULLETPROOF%2C+a+GLI+company] has a storied history of success in the gaming industry, and now the pioneering company is expanding its capabilities, enabling it to serve a broad range of industries throughout Europe.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831213/Bulletproof_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831213/Bulletproof_Logo.jpg]



Bulletproof continues to expand its infrastructure beyond gaming to the banking, financial, health care, and eCommerce industries, among others. Recent changes in infrastructure include a merging of its UK team with the rest of its EMEA team, acquiring three new pen testers and five new auditors. In addition, Bulletproof has hired five new pen testers, two auditors, and a dedicated cybersecurity sales manager to meet the growing demands of the business.



"So far this year, we delivered more than 27,000 hours of security services for our clients, and we discovered and prevented more than 1,850 vulnerabilities, of which 180 were high/critical risk. Those figures should alarm every business, and they underscore a very simple point: cybersecurity attacks are real, urgent, increasing, and need constant attention to prevent," said Bulletproof's Marco Capozzi, Director of Information System Security, EMEA.



Bulletproof has served more than 210 different European customers in the gaming industry, and the company has continued to grow, adding 117 new clients this year alone. Its recent success includes helping its clients obtain certifications in 25 different jurisdictions, and assisting clients with technical certifications such as ISO/IEC 27001 and PCI DSS.



Earlier this year, Bulletproof's Canadian team won the 2019 Microsoft Canada Modern Workplace Innovation Partner of the Year IMPACT Award and was one of just a handful of companies nationally to qualify as a CyberSecure Canada [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=3984299450&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ic.gc.ca%2Feic%2Fsite%2F137.nsf%2Feng%2Fh_00000.html&a=CyberSecure+Canada] accredited Certification Body [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=1007809249&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ic.gc.ca%2Feic%2Fsite%2F137.nsf%2Feng%2Fh_00015.html&a=Certification+Body].



Additionally, the Bulletproof EMEA group recently renewed its PCI ASV accreditation, meaning the company has been independently audited and certified to conduct external vulnerability scanning services to validate adherence with the external scanning requirements of PCI DSS Requirement 11.2.2.



"By the time it took an average person to read this story, an average of three cybersecurity attacks targeted business infrastructures; two out of those were successful exposing an average of 780,000 sensitive records per day. Now is not the time to sit idly by and hope for the best. Now is the time to get aggressive in cyber defenses, and Bulletproof is the partner to turn to for world-class services," Capozzi added.



About Bulletproof(TM), a GLI Company Founded in Fredericton, NB, in 2000, Bulletproof has more than 18 years in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company now also has offices in Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Austin, Las Vegas, Fairfax, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.



Today, users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data and people from 24/7 threat monitoring to employee training and emergency incident response. Recently named 2019 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=45738486&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.bulletproofsi.com%252Fblog%252Fbulletproof-recognized-as-the-winner-of-the-2019-microsoft-canada-modern-workplace-innovation-partner-of-the-year-impact-award%252F%26data%3D02%257C01%257Cstacey.black%2540bulletproofsi.com%257Ca7ddc59f315846062a6e08d7265c4c41%257C9a63d13853ea411bbe8458b7e2570747%257C1%257C0%257C637020050186389745%26sdata%3DFjK6b%252FlnwFGR5iTZr9UchraAB7jOpty5nvLDjV9K98o%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=2019+Partner+of+the+Year+%7C+Modern+Workplace] by Microsoft Canada, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with nine gold competencies. We look at everything we do through a very different lens of integrating productivity and security into the solutions we develop, delivering value, protection, and peace of mind that others can't.



For more information on Bulletproof, visit bulletproofsi.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=1417716544&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bulletproofsi.com%2F&a=bulletproofsi.com] or join us on Facebook [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=2718843750&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fbulletproofsi%2F&a=Facebook], Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=1044597087&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fbulletproof_IT&a=Twitter], and LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=1452660891&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbulletproof-solutions&a=LinkedIn].



Media Contact: Stacey Black, Director of Marketing & Communications Bulletproof, A GLI company E: Stacey.black@bulletproofsi.com [mailto:Stacey.black@bulletproofsi.com] P: 902.292.0432



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831213/Bulletproof_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2600898-1&h=675613394&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F831213%2FBulletproof_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F831213%2FBulletproof_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.bulletproofsi.com/



