HONOR Back to School 2020 Adds Special Deals for New Products to "Expand Your Smart Life"

Bringing all-scenario smart life strategy to the next level, HONOR offers alluring deals for newly-launched HONOR GS Pro, HONOR ES, HONOR MagicBook Pro and HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15



SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech brand HONOR today started the special offers for a suite of smart life products with expanded capabilities and upgraded features, launched at IFA on 4(th) September. The HONOR Watch GS Pro is a rugged outdoor smartwatch made for adventure lovers to explore the great outdoors while the HONOR Watch ES caters to fashion-forward fitness enthusiasts who aspire to lead healthier lives. Besides wearables, the HONOR MagicBook Pro, empowered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, helps creative professionals to enhance productivity and boost creativity, and the HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15 are upgraded with Ryzen 5 4500U to further strengthen its 1+8+N IoT strategy.



Attractive offers and bundles provided for trendy HONOR products including newly launched ones are now available on HIHONOR United Kingdom [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/index.html], HIHONOR France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html], HIHONOR Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/index.html], HIHONOR Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/index.html], and HIHONOR Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/index.html].



Full View of the Offers









Country



Product



RRP First-sale



Offer

from





United Kingdom



HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16+512GB)

BPS 849.99

8th Sep

Bundle offer: HONOR Watch Magic + HONOR Router 3



---







HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB)

BPS 669.99

21st Sep

Bundle offer: Mouse/Backpack/HONOR Bluetooth Earphones/HONOR Router 3



---







HONOR Watch GS Pro

BPS 249.99

8th Sep

Bundle offer: HONOR Bluetooth Earphones + HONOR Router 3/HONOR Magic Earbuds



---







HONOR Watch ES

BPS 99.99

8th Sep

Bundle offer: HONOR Sports Pro Earphones



---







France



HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16+512GB)

EUR 899.9

8th Sep

EUR100 off



---







HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB)

EUR 749.9

21st Sep

Bundle offer: Mouse/Backpack/HONOR Bluetooth Earphones/HONOR Router 3



---







HONOR Watch GS Pro

EUR 249.9

8th Sep

EUR50 off



---







HONOR Watch ES

EUR 99.9

21st Sep

EUR10 off /

EUR99.9 bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones



---







Germany



HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16+512GB)

EUR 899.9

7th Sep

EUR100 off



---







HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB)

EUR 749.9

21st Sep

Bundle offer: Mouse/Backpack/HONOR Bluetooth Earphones/HONOR Router 3



---







HONOR Watch GS Pro

EUR 249.9

7th Sep

EUR50 off



---







HONOR Watch ES

EUR 99.9

7th Sep

EUR20 off /

EUR99.9 bundled with HONOR Bluetooth Earphones



---







Italy



HONOR Watch GS Pro

EUR 249.9

14th Sep

EUR50 off



---







HONOR Watch ES

EUR 99.9

21st Sep

EUR20 off/

EUR99.9 bundled with HONOR Bluetooth Earphones



---







Spain



HONOR Watch GS Pro

EUR 249.9

8th Sep

EUR50 off



---







HONOR Watch ES

EUR 99.9

21st Sep

EUR20 off/

EUR99.9 bundled with HONOR Bluetooth Earphones



---





About HONOR



HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.



For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.hihonor.com_&d=DwMFoQ&c=qwStF0e4-YFyvjCeML3ehA&r=T_jyx9ApCRCSDdP784xK5yfhp4XOoSq2wc1bbrPuvlM&m=NtBAjz58UTFddfjKJXRAD8H4HLMPz9tTpbdGGeQMrIg&s=aXhZwUYCgnmP2c9aqTfhsMy7tWxuLC0dZ_p9bWiZdYI&e=] or follow us on:



