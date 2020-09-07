Europe's crop protection industry makes 2030 Commitments

Pesticide and biopesticide producers come together to make clear commitments to support EU Green Deal



BRUSSELS, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's crop protection industry (ECPA) have adopted a set of ambitious commitments to support Europe's new Green Deal, including an investment of over EUR14 billion in new technologies and more sustainable products by 2030.



In addition to this investment, ECPA also plans to ramp up waste collection and increase the levels of training among farmers in Europe as part of its response to the EU's Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies.



Géraldine Kutas, European Crop Protection Association Director General, said: "With its ambitious European Green Deal, the European Commission has fired the starting gun for the EU's run towards a more sustainable, climate-neutral future."



"We are serious about contributing and aligning with the Green Deal policy initiatives which is why our companies have joined together to set our own voluntary, sector-specific, measurable goals in their support."



The six commitments adopted by ECPA will guide the sector for the next decade in key areas of agricultural innovative technologies, the circular economy and better protection of people and the environment:





-- Innovation & Investment: By supporting innovation and the deployment of

digital and precision tools as well as biopesticides, we further the

European Commission's ambition of a digital and green recovery. By 2030

we will be investing 10 billion euros into innovation in precision and

digital technologies and 4 billion euros into innovation in

biopesticides. All the investment the industry is committing to is only

useful if there is the appropriate regulatory framework allowing the

innovation to reach the European farmers.

-- Circular Economy: By increasing the collection rate of the empty

pesticides plastic containers to 75% and establishing a collection

scheme in the EU Member States that currently have none by 2025, we will

contribute to the EU's goal of a circular economy that aims at

minimising waste and resources used, lessening the environmental impact

of plastic packaging.

-- Protecting People & Environment: By training farmers on the

implementation of Integrated Pest Management, water protection and the

importance of personal protective equipment (PPE), our industry desires

to further minimise exposure and reduce the risks of pesticide use, all

while contributing to the overall goals of the Sustainable Use Directive

and EU Farm to Fork strategies aiming at producing enough food

sustainably.

Géraldine Kutas added: "We all agree on the direction of travel, what's important now is making those deliberate steps to reach the end goal.



"These commitments will be challenging for our companies to deliver on. However, we are committed to deliver on what we have set out for and call on the European Commission to support sustainable agriculture with appropriate regulatory framework allowing the innovation to reach the farmers.



"This is just the beginning, we will be tracking our industry's progress over the decade and sharing transparently how far we have come," she concluded.



The European Crop Protection Association (ECPA) represents the pesticide and biopesticide industry at European level. Its members include all major companies and national associations across Europe.



