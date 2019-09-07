BOE wins IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 for BD Cell Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA, the world's trade show for consumer electronics, kicked off in Berlin, Germany on September 6, 2019. Around 2,000 high-tech companies from around the world exhibited their latest innovative technologies and products in consumer electronics. Among them, BOE's BD Cell display technology won the Innovative Display Technology Gold Award, an IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019.



BD Cell, which was highly rated at CES 2019 and SID Display Week 2019, is a brand new breakthrough BOE has achieved in display field. Backed by BOE's unique ADSDS hard panel technology, BD Cell displays can offer a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees in all cases. Unlike other displays, BD Cell display features two layers of black-and-white and color cells, pixel division technology and micron-level dimming technology, which enable an ultra-high contrast ratio of up to million-level. Moreover, this display technology enjoys an obvious advantage in gray level performance. BD Cell display can realize 12 bits color depth, which adds to finer detail in the shades of gray and colors, especially of low-gray-scale images. Such technological innovation enables BD Cell to offer the same visual experience as OLED plus a greater advantage in power consumption and cost. Apart from high-end TV products, BOE's BD Cell technology will also be used gradually in notebooks, monitors, tablets and other products, thus injecting new vitality into the industry.



BOE is committed to innovation and has introduced innovative technologies and products in such fields as TFT-LCD and flexible OLED. It has also applied them to various scenarios in the IoT context, helping to create a better life.



