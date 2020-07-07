RIS And Migros France Launch First Inkcenter® At Thoiry Location

InkCenter® offers superior quality and cost savings while good for the environment



CARLSBAD, California, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) and supermarket retailer Migros France today announced the launch of the inkjet cartridge refill service at the Migros retail location in Thoiry, France. Customers are now able to reuse and refill their empty inkjet cartridges while they shop by dropping them off with a service team member at the InkCenter® located within the hypermarket store.



The RIS InkCenter® features a patented, precision refill system that professionally cleans, fills, and tests each cartridge to ensure flawless performance at up to 60 percent in cost savings over a new cartridge each time. This new partnership sets another milestone for RIS as part of its ongoing strategy to expand into the European market and to make the "Ink Bar" services readily available to shoppers there.



"We have seen continuous engagement with and success from our ink refill services in France over the past several years. Partnering with Migros France allows us to reach an even larger customer base that will now have access to a convenient and affordable way to refill their ink cartridges, while also reducing single-use plastic," said David Lenny, President and CEO of RIS. "Cost-efficiency is of particular importance during this pandemic, so we are pleased to have a strong partner in Migros as we work towards bringing affordable, high-quality ink and print clarity to consumers."



Vincent Hormovitis, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at RIS, said "joining forces with Migros France in the installation of our InkCenter® has been a significant step towards offering customers a more comprehensive and environmentally-friendly shopping experience in these trying times. As consumers and students alike are still urged to work from home in many places and are turning to their home printers, Migros understands the necessity of offering an economical solution for refilling inkjet cartridges."



"The RIS InkCenter® concept grabbed us immediately. It completely dovetails with our business strategy by offering our customers an environmentally responsible service that makes an economical addition to our existing inkjet cartridge range and is in line with our constant search for innovative products and services. We are certain that our customers will be very happy with this new service. We would like to thank the RIS sales, communication and IT teams who have so efficiently supported us in setting up this project," said Christel Tardy, Head of Non-Food at Migros France.



Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenter® kiosk is deployed in more than 500 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe - including Auchan, Boulanger, Cora, Costco, Eco Store, E.Leclerc, Hyperburo, Hyper U, Intermarché, Media Markt, Migros, Saturn, Schiever, and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched printing quality while delivering incredible savings. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers with a vision to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price, and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2849466-1&h=4143688237&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.go2ris.com%2F&a=www.Go2RIS.com].



Migros France is a key player in Greater Geneva's local economy, offering balanced solutions that improve the quality of life. The Group has a presence in the supermarket, leisure, catering and hospitality sectors with two hypermarkets, at Thoiry and Etrembières, a supermarket at Neydens and the Vitam leisure and shopping centre. Together, these offer a mix of services that is unique in France. Established in 1993, Migros France is a subsidiary of the Migros Genève cooperative, which is itself one of the ten cooperatives owned by the Migros Suisse group. Migros was founded in 1925 and is Switzerland's leading retailer and biggest private employer with over 105,000 employees. With the help of its own 700 employees in around one hundred different trades, Migros France is dedicated to representing and defending the basic values of the Migros group. Migros France websites: www.migros.fr [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2849466-1&h=730955143&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.migros.fr%2F&a=www.migros.fr] - www.vitam.fr [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2849466-1&h=2118530432&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.vitam.fr%2F&a=www.vitam.fr]







