Webnovel Launches Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 to Nurture More Talented Authors

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webnovel ("the Company"), the global e-publishing arm of China Literature (0772.HK), a leading online literature and IP incubator company, has kicked off Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 and encouraged authors around the world to submit their works to win up to US$10,000.



In a bid to nurture more aspiring authors, Webnovel is accepting English-language works from writers globally - whether they are bedroom novelists or professional authors. Participants can submit their works in six themes: apocalypse, sweet love, knights and magic, evolution, LitRPG, and comedy. Each award category can have more than one winner, who will each receive US$10,000. The winning works will be chosen based on the commercial value of the work, the regularity of the work's releases, and the author's popularity among readers.



The Webnovel platform provides one-to-one editorial support, and the Company's content editors will work closely with authors to run campaigns and inform them of the latest content trends.



Webnovel views authors as its most important asset. One of the core missions of Webnovel is to help authors monetize their works to encourage more talented writers to let their creative juices flow.



Online literature publishing is different from physical publishing and is a new form of content creation. Webnovel's model enables authors to release their finished or unfinished works part by part. Authors can write while readers consume, making it easier for writers to collect feedback from readers. Readers can also closely communicate with authors on Webnovel's platform.



Previously, Webnovel successfully held a similar contest in the Philippines. The platform put out about US$206,000 of prizes, shared by a total of 148 participants.



About Webnovel



Webnovel is an online, global literature platform. It has more than 60,000 international authors and more than 200 language translators. Webnovel had published over 100,000 original novels and aggregated more than 60 million visitors globally. China Literature contains 8.1 million authors and 12.2 million works of literature covering more than 200 genres, and has successfully created a large number of literary works such as Candle in the Tomb, The Graver Robbers' Chronicles, Nirvana in Fire, The King's Avatar, which were adapted into films, TV series, animations, comics, and games. Tencent is its shareholder and strategic partner.



