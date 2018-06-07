Microsoft announces 2018 Partner of the Year winners and finalists

Partners recognized for outstanding solutions built on Microsoft technology



REDMOND, Washington, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2018 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize top Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire [https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire] taking place July 15-19, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 39 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and many more. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,600 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.



"It's an honor to recognize the 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists, which represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our partner community," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are bringing cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers. Congratulations to each winner and finalist." Schuster has also congratulated the winners and finalists in a blog post on the Microsoft Partner Network website [https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/microsoft-2018-partner-of-the-year-awards].



Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2018, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards [https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards].



Alliance Global Commercial ISV Partner of the Year





-- Winner: AT&T

Alliance SI Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Accenture/Avanade

Application Innovation Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Larsen & Toubro Infotech

-- Finalist: Datacom

-- Finalist: Neal Analytics

Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Insight

-- Finalist: KPMG Consulting Co. Ltd.

-- Finalist: eSmart Systems

-- Finalist: RedPoint Global Inc.

Azure Compete Partner of the Year





-- Winner: GTPLUS

-- Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Ltd.

-- Finalist: Convergent Computing (CCO)

-- Finalist: Infront Consulting Group

Big Data Analytics Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions

-- Finalist: WIPRO

-- Finalist: BlueGranite Inc.

-- Finalist: Neudesic

Customer Experience Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Content and Code

-- Finalist: Quadrasystems.net India Private Ltd.

-- Finalist: Insight

-- Finalist: Qorus Software

Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year





-- Winner: pmOne AG

-- Finalist: Northdoor plc

-- Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

-- Finalist: Datometry

Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Ensono

-- Finalist: 10th Magnitude

-- Finalist: Hanu Software Inc.

-- Finalist: Rackspace

DevOps Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Xpirit Netherlands

-- Finalist: Canarys Automations Private Ltd.

-- Finalist: InCycle Software

-- Finalist: Nebbia Technology

Dynamics 365 for Field Service Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Velrada

-- Finalist: eCraft Oy Ab

-- Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Ltd.

-- Finalist: DXC Eclipse

Dynamics 365 for Talent Partner of the Year





-- Winner: SAGlobal

-- Finalist: eBECS

Dynamics Customer Service Partner of the Year





-- Winner: eBECS

-- Finalist: Fusion5

-- Finalist: Accenture/Avanade

-- Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company

Dynamics for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Accenture/Avanade

-- Finalist: Infosys Ltd.

-- Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions (Formerly InterDyn AKA)

-- Finalist: Hitachi Solutions

Dynamics Sales Partner of the Year





-- Winner: NuSoft

-- Finalist: Cognizant Technologies

-- Finalist: KORUS Consulting

-- Finalist: Ecuity Edge

Education Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Campus Management

-- Finalist: ITWORX Education

-- Finalist: BrightBytes

Financial Services Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Vector Risk

-- Finalist: V.R.P. Veri Raporlama Programlama Bilisim Yazilim ve

Danismanlik Hizmetleri Ticaret A.S.

-- Finalist: Finastra

-- Finalist: Insight

Government Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Axon Enterprises Inc.

-- Finalist: Black Marble

-- Finalist: Pythagoras Communications Ltd.

-- Finalist: EY

Health Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Solidsoft Reply

-- Finalist: KPMG LLP

-- Finalist: DXC Eclipse

-- Finalist: KenSci

Indirect Provider Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Tech Data

-- Finalist: Westcoast Ltd.

-- Finalist: Ingram Micro

Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Sada Systems

-- Finalist: Communicativ

-- Finalist: bluesource

-- Finalist: Modality Systems Ltd.

Internet of Things Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Crestron Electronics

-- Finalist: Energisme

-- Finalist: Fathym Inc.

-- Finalist: Marquam

Learning Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Digicomp Academy AG

-- Finalist: Institute for Information Industry

Manufacturing Partner of the Year





-- Winner: ICONICS

-- Finalist: ABB Group

-- Finalist: Icertis Inc.

-- Finalist: PROS Inc.

Media & Communications Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Advvy

-- Finalist: NV Interactive

-- Finalist: Avid

-- Finalist: Hewlett-Packard Enterprise LLC

Microsoft CityNext Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Bentley Systems

-- Finalist: Meemim Inc.

-- Finalist: Black Marble

-- Finalist: Cubic Transportation Systems

Modern Desktop (formerly Powered Device) of the Year





-- Winner: Insight

-- Finalist: AMTRA Solutions

-- Finalist: Dell

-- Finalist: DXC

Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Dimension Data

-- Finalist: Logicalis

-- Finalist: Sulava Oy

-- Finalist: Otsuka Corp.

Open Source Applications & Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year





-- Winner: 10th Magnitude

-- Finalist: Nordcloud

-- Finalist: 4ward

-- Finalist: SNP Technologies Inc.

Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Cloudera

-- Finalist: PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika

-- Finalist: KORUS Consulting

-- Finalist: Application Consulting Training Solutions

Partner for Social Impact Partner of the Year





-- Winner: ProServeIT Corp.

-- Finalist: Alianza Corp.

-- Finalist: New Signature

Partner Seller Excellence in Technology, Sales and/or Licensing Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Erik Moll, COMPAREX Canada

-- Finalist: Michael Jonsson, Avanade

-- Finalist: Andrew Mackay, Teambase

-- Finalist: Mark Pierce, New Signature

Platform Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Provance

-- Finalist: Anywhere.24 GmbH

-- Finalist: Joint Submission: PROS Inc., Icertis and VeriPark

-- Finalist: SAGlobal

Power BI Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Slalom

-- Finalist: Truenorth Corp.

-- Finalist: IT-Logix AG

-- Finalist: Teambase

Project and Portfolio Management Partner of the Year





-- Winner: CPS

-- Finalist: Prosperi

-- Finalist: Projectum

-- Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions

Retail Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Teambase

-- Finalist: Blue Yonder GmbH

-- Finalist: Synerise S.A.

-- Finalist: Tallan Inc.

SAP on Azure Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Accenture/Avanade

-- Finalist: Infosys Ltd.

-- Finalist: CoreToEdge

-- Finalist: Brillio

Security and Compliance Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Oxford Computer Group - UK

-- Finalist: NELITE

-- Finalist: Joint Submission: Mavim B.V. & Motion10

-- Finalist: Planet Technologies

Teamwork Partner of the Year





-- Winner: Adopt & Embrace

-- Finalist: Quadrasystems.net India Private Ltd.

-- Finalist: Rapid Circle

-- Finalist: Content and Code

About Microsoft Inspire



Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire [https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire].



About Microsoft



Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg ]



Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702901/Microsoft_2018_Partner_of_the_Year_Awards.mp4 [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702901/Microsoft_2018_Partner_of_the_Year_Awards.mp4]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg]



CONTACT: Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications, (425) 638-7777, rrt@we-worldwide.com; Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft's Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at http://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.



Web site: http://www.microsoft.com/



