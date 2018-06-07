Trendy Entertainment's Dungeon Defenders II Looks to Be First Major Game With Native Blockchain Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Trendy Entertainment partners with Signal Zero to adopt decentralized gaming protocol Loot(TM), the world's first decentralized blockchain solution based on player skill.



Loot(TM) [https://www.lootforge.com ], the blockchain protocol and crypto-asset generated by player skill in video games, is being adopted by Trendy Entertainment [http://www.trendyent.com ], the video game developer behind the Dungeon Defenders franchise, to integrate its unique blockchain solution into the rewards system of Dungeon Defenders II. The Loot protocol is in development with a goal of release in Q1 2019. Trendy plans to be the first to integrate the solution once the protocol is released.



"Our partnership with Trendy Entertainment means that Dungeon Defenders II will be the first major game released to allow game publishers and developers to share wealth with players without sacrificing any existing revenue generation. Our patent pending technology is a world first that will transform the gaming industry and its fantastic to see the support that Trendy Entertainment is giving it," said Tobias Batton, the founder of Signal Zero and creator of Loot.



Dungeon Defenders II is a third-person action-strategy game with classic role-playing elements like loot, leveling, pets and more. It advances the original Dungeon Defenders experience with new combat and progression features, supporting single-player and four-person online cooperative multiplayer modes.Since Dungeon Defenders I original release in 2011, the franchise has enjoyed almost 8,000,000 downloads to date.



"The innovative Loot(TM) protocol has the potential to become the new frontier in gaming monetization, both for players and for publishers. We're delighted to be working with Loot and seeking ways to best integrate the blockchain protocol and crypto rewards, so that users can benefit from it in the most simple and effective way," said Drew Curby, Chief Business Development Officer at Trendy Entertainment.



Loot records the performance of gamers on the blockchain and offers proof of skill - allowing them to generate tokens in return for skill and giving game developers a new way to monetize and build audiences.



While traditional mining algorithms have relied on hardware to do the work, Loot leverages a new patent-pending mathematical model that compares player performance to generate the new crypto-asset. The collaboration with Trendy means that Dungeon Defenders II will be the first major games release to integrate the world's first mining algorithm based on player skill.



The Loot crypto reward system is being launched by the team behind Signal Zero, a gaming platform that has delivered $7million of rewards since 2014 to gamers for engagement through its two web apps, TokenWall and TapRivals.



About Loot(TM)



Loot is the blockchain protocol and crypto-asset for the gaming industry. It employs a unique patent-pending proof of skill mechanism, which harnesses the effort and skill that gamers expend to create new tokens through gameplay. Loot effectively opens up a new entry point to the crypto economy for the entire gaming industry, allowing game publishers and developers to share wealth with players without sacrificing any existing revenue generation.



About Dungeon Defenders Currently, Dungeon Defenders II is available on Xbox Live, Playstation Network and Steam. For more information, please visit www.DungeonDefenders.com [http://www.dungeondefenders.com ], and follow along at www.facebook.com/DungeonDefenders [http://www.facebook.com/DungeonDefenders ] and www.twitter.com/TrendyEnt [http://www.twitter.com/TrendyEnt ].



