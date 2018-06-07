Justice for Lai Dai Han: Vietnamese Victims of Sexual Violence Must Be Recognised

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



- The "Lai Dai Han" are the tens of thousands of children of Vietnamese women raped by



South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War -



On Thursday 7th June on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., an event will honour the so called "comfort women" who were victims of sexual violence during World War II. The event has been organised by the Korean American Association of Greater New York.



While many know the story of the "comfort women," a lesser known story is that of the "Lai Dai Han" and their mothers who were the victims of sexual violence by South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War. Some of the women that suffered rape and sexual violence were as young as 12 or 13 at the time.



During the Vietnam War, South Korea deployed more than 320,000 soldiers to Vietnam. Today, as a result of the rape and sexual violence that took place, tens of thousands of young adults of mixed Vietnamese-Korean ancestry live in the shadows of Vietnamese society.



Justice for Lai Dai Han recently published a letter [https://laidaihanjustice.org ] about our plans to bring a statue of the "Lai Dai Han" to Capitol Hill like the sex slave statue that will be displayed. In the UK, Justice for Lai Dai Han is considering opportunities to erect a statue commemorating Vietnamese and all other victims of sexual violence. As we seek justice for victims of sexual violence in conflict, it's imperative that the South Korean Government recognize the suffering of the "Lai Dai Han".



Mr. Tran Dai Nhat, Honorary President at Justice for Lai Dai Han, said:



"Whether it be in World War II or Vietnam, those who commit sexual violence against women need to be held accountable for their actions."



"As we approach the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, it's imperative that the Lai Dai Han and other lesser known victims of sexual violence, be given equal opportunity to tell their stories."



The plight of the Lai Dai Han is one of the great untold stories of the Vietnam War and has never been recognised by the government of South Korea. Only 800 rape victims are alive today and it is imperative that they receive recognition for the crimes that were committed against them. As recent British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw noted, the Lai Dai Han simply want to be heard and for someone to acknowledge their pain and suffering [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QThQ029MnPQ ].



ABOUT THE LAI DAI HAN



Justice for Lai Dai Han is committed to fighting for the rights of women who have been victims of sexual violence during conflict. Forty years ago, during the Vietnam War, South Korean soldiers were responsible for thousands of rapes against innocent Vietnamese women. Today, tens of thousands of children of mixed Korean-Vietnamese ancestry, called the "Lai Dai Han" live in the shadows of Vietnamese society. Our goal is to stand up for all victims of sexual violence and we demand justice for Lai Dai Han.







