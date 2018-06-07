F24 AG is the First and Only European Provider in the Gartner Report for Emergency/Mass Notification Services

MUNICH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Munich-based F24 AG is the only non-US company listed in the current Gartner report for emergency/mass notification services (EMNS). Listing in the Gartner report makes F24 one of the most prestigious providers of EMNS and as the first European-based company, meets the institute's stringent requirements.



Christian Götz, co-founder of F24 AG, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for Sales, Marketing and HR, said, "The requirements and demands of the European market are significantly different to those of other markets. The fact that we are listed in the current Gartner report as the sole European provider with our FACT24 product speaks for itself. With our solutions, we not only meet the specific expectations in Europe, but we are actively shaping the market at the global level."



Since 2012, Gartner has regularly published its market report under the title "Gartner Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services" [https://www.gartner.com/doc/3836766/market-guide-emergencymass-notification-services ]. The report institute analyses the market situation, states the key requirements and presents the most important providers.



FACT24: Software as a service from Europe



Founded in Munich in 2000, F24 together with its subsidiaries provides services to companies and organisations in over 70 countries worldwide. More than 700 organisations of differing sizes from all sectors use the FACT24 software-as-a-service solution for alerting and crisis management.



"Europe is one of the world's most important markets, across all sectors. Our many years of experience and clear position as a market leader, gives us an extremely good understanding of the needs and requirements of companies in the field of alerting and crisis management - and cultural factors also play a key role here. This is our strength and forms the basis for our success. Increasing numbers of companies from outside Europe have a high regard for European standards and have therefore placed their trust in our services," added Christian Götz.



