StatsBomb, the Most Advanced Analytics Provider in Football, Announces the Full Acquisition of Arqam to Provide More Than Double the Data of Any

BATH, England, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StatsBomb (www.statsbomb.com [http://www.statsbomb.com/]) is proud to announce the acquisition of ArqamFC, a leader in sports data collection based in Cairo. While already recognized as the best solution for teams looking to take advantage of over 3,400 unique data events per match, by acquiring Arqam, StatsBomb is poised for more growth. Granular, accurate data underpins advanced analytical insight via deep learning algorithms, giving StatsBomb the edge.



In addition to the acquisition of the 100 strong Arqam team, StatsBomb announce a collaboration with the University of Surrey Centre for Vision, Speech and Signal Processing to incorporate additional Computer Vision technology. The focus will be integrating CV tech to increase data delivery speed and quality.



To capitalize on the growth, StatsBomb has brought on former AS Roma, Mondogoal and DraftKings executive Shergul Arshad as Chief Commercial Officer and has signed a flurry of confidential football club partnerships.



"We are pleased to formally bring the Arqam data quality expertise into our mix" said Ted Knutson, CEO of StatsBomb. "Arqam gives us more than 2X data points of any other provider and we are seeing results on and off the field. Our teams are up 20% in points per game year over year, and many clubs are maximizing player transfer values and finding hidden gems due to in part to StatsBomb."



While deal terms were not announced, Arqam joins StatsBomb with the shared mission of providing the best data and analytics solution to clubs, media and gaming partners via API or through our proprietary, easy to use, visual dashboard, StatsBomb IQ.



"In today's day and age, we find that a single extra goal in the Premier League is valued at over £2.5M" says Knutson. "We are at a tipping point in football, and clubs that are not part of the data revolution, will be left behind. By adding Arqam and industry experts such as Shergul Arshad and the University of Surrey CVSSP, StatsBomb are able to focus on developing robust analytical insight for our partners such as PSG to give them the edge."



