Aiven Closes EUR8 Million Series A Round on Back of Strong Performance

HELSINKI, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiven has completed an EUR8 million Series A funding round to enhance its leading cloud data platform with more integrated solutions and to accelerate international growth.



"We see a tremendous number of companies around the world now implementing their new real-time data platforms in the cloud. The new funding will allow us to better cater to their requirements," states Oskari Saarenmaa, co-founder and CEO at Aiven.



The round was led by Earlybird Venture Capital with participation from Lifeline Ventures and Nokia chairman Risto Siilasmaa. Hendrik Brandis, partner and co-founder of Earlybird, joins the Aiven board of directors as part of the transaction.



"Aiven's ability to outcompete established market players and build a highly capital efficient international business is impressive. We're eager to become a part of the story and continue growing the company," discusses Brandis.



Aiven launched its data cloud in 2016 with a suite of the best open source data infrastructure services that now include the Apache Kafka event streaming engine and databases such as PostgreSQL and Apache Cassandra. Aiven services cover all the needs of complex internet applications and have earned the trust of a growing number of customers, such as Atlassian, Comcast and OVO Energy.



Committed to open source, Aiven recognizes the importance of the communities behind these projects and will step up its participation in them. This will mean creating new open source tools such as Kafka connectors as well as participating in feature development and quality assurance of the core projects.



Aiven's mission is to enable developers to focus on their core business and build great applications without worrying about software infrastructure. The next step in this journey is offering more integrated solutions on top of the individual building blocks that are currently available on Aiven's data cloud, which will allow teams to build what they couldn't imagine before.



About Aiven



Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and with offices in Boston, MA, Aiven is an ISO 27001 certified cloud data platform provider, operating managed open-source database, event streaming, cache, search, and graphing solutions for over 400 customers worldwide.



